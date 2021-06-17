checkAd

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
17.06.2021, 12:45  |  24   |   |   

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by
euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is
responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


personal data:


responsible party:

name: GAZIT GAIA Limited, a private limited company incorporated in Jersey
(legal person)

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


reason:

reason: responsible party is a legal person associate to a person with
managerial responsibilities
name and surname: Chaim Katzman
function: Chairman of the supervisory board

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


issuer information:

name: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Legal Entity Identifier (LEI): 213800OJ67K27RCO2J56

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------


information about deal:

ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
description of the financial instrument: Shares
type: Conditional trade - election for the Scrip Dividend Alternative for the Q2
2021 dividend
date: 15.06.2021; UTC+02:00
market: Outside a trading venue
currency: Euro


price volume
3.005 4125413

total volume: 4125413
total price: 12396866.065
average price: 3.005


--------------------------------------------------------------------------------




end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Seaton Place 11-15
UK-JE4 0QH St Helier Jersey / Channel Islands
phone: +44 (0)20 7831 3113
FAX:
mail: richard.sunderland@fticonsulting.com
WWW: http://www.aere.com
ISIN: JE00B3DCF752
indexes:
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/72543/4944316
OTS: Atrium European Real Estate Limited
Atrium European Real Estate Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-DD Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) - Directors' Dealings-Announcement pursuant to artikle 19 MAR transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - personal data: responsible party: name: …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Berliner Cannabis-Unternehmen Sanity Group schließt mit über 35 Millionen Euro Series-A ...
60 Top-Managerinnen gründen Deutschlands größtes Investorinnen-Netzwerk: encourageventures bündelt Kapital, Kontakte und Know-how und geht heute mit virtuellem ...
Mercedes-Abgasskandal: LG Konstanz verurteilt Daimler zur Rücknahme eines Mercedes GLK 250 4Matik
Texas Central unterzeichnet Vertrag mit Webuild als Entwicklungsleiter für historisches ...
EANS-Adhoc: AGRANA Beteiligungs-AG / EBIT-Rückgang im ersten Quartal 2021|22; Positive Konzern-Guidance ...
Big Apple bereit für Rückkehr der Urlauber / New York hebt fast alle Beschränkungen ...
EANS-Adhoc: Bank für Tirol und Vorarlberg Aktiengesellschaft (BTV) - Umwandlung der ...
The Smarter E, Intersolar und EES Award 2021: Das sind die Finalisten
Digital und International: APA beschleunigt 2020 Transformation und Wachstum
Europäische Unternehmen sehen das Licht am Ende des Tunnels - jetzt hungrig nach Wachstum
Titel
BGH sieht im VW-Abgasskandal Anspruch auf Schadensersatz nach Fahrzeug-Verkauf / VW-Dieselgate ...
Pressemitteilung des Bundesverbandes der Geldwäschebeauftragten (BVGB) zur Verabschiedung des ...
Berliner Cannabis-Unternehmen Sanity Group schließt mit über 35 Millionen Euro Series-A ...
60 Top-Managerinnen gründen Deutschlands größtes Investorinnen-Netzwerk: encourageventures bündelt Kapital, Kontakte und Know-how und geht heute mit virtuellem ...
Minister Altmaier zu Besuch im Ford Impfzentrum in Saarlouis (FOTO)
Die Vermögensverwaltungsgesellschaft Grüner Fisher Investments und ihre Ansichten zu ETFs ...
Einsatz von Rezyklat: Schwarz Gruppe erweitert Ziele der Plastikstrategie REset Plastic
SKODA wertet den OCTAVIA mit SPORTLINE-Version sowie Plug-in-Hybridantrieb für weitere ...
Mediengruppe RTL Deutschland erwirbt SUPER RTL vollständig
Restrukturierung von Unternehmen steht und fällt mit der Flexibilität der eigenen ...
Titel
Kunst- und Technologie-Innovator 4ARTechnologies vervollständigt sein einzigartiges ...
VeChainThor: Die überlegene Plattform, um die entstehenden NFT-Chancen zu nutzen
EANS-News: European Lithium Limited/ Beendigung von Rechtsstreitigkeiten
Eckes-Granini als erstes Unternehmen in Deutschland mit dem "Lean & Green" 3rd Star ...
Wernigerode ist die einzige ostdeutsche Kommune, die 2021 im Europan-Wettbewerb Ideen junger ...
Wirtschaftlicher Mehrwert durch Prozessanalytik: Deloitte stellt erstmals den Global Process Mining Survey 2021 vor
Insolvenzen in Deutschland: Der Schein trügt, mehr Pleiten in der Pipeline
Gold rund um die Uhr
Das Nachhaltigkeitsmosaik von Gigaset zum Weltumwelttag (FOTO)
Toni Kroos bei "Die Höhle der Löwen" / Maschmeyer löst Versprechen ein: Weltstar kooperiert mit Startup Green MNKY (FOTO)
Titel
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Steuererklärung 2020: R-AUS für Rentner (FOTO)
CE-Zeichen für das FreeStyle Libre 3 System von Abbott: Der kleinste und dünnste Sensor der Welt - bei der besten Leistung seiner Klasse und zu ...
ETF-Sparplan: 100 Euro monatlich reichen für 871 Euro zusätzliche Rente (FOTO)
CGTN: China rüstet sich für eine auf den Menschen ausgerichtete, grüne und hochwertige ...
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...
100 Prozent Seniorenzuschlag in der Kfz-Versicherung (FOTO)
Bio-CNG macht's möglich: Grüne Verbrenner werden von der neu eingeführten CO2-Abgabe befreit
Drei Viertel der 18- bis 64-Jährigen leben von ihrer eigenen Erwerbstätigkeit / Anteil ...
Alleinerziehende: So erhalten sie automatisch einen Freibetrag über 4.000 Euro (FOTO)

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
10:34 Uhr
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
09.06.21
EANS-News: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Publication of Scrip Dividend Circular Q2 2021
27.05.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
27.05.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Notification concerning transactions by persons performing managerial responsibilities pursuant to article 19 Market Abuse Regulation (MAR)
27.05.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
27.05.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
25.05.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
25.05.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)
24.05.21
EANS-DD: Atrium European Real Estate Limited / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften gemäß Artikel 19 MAR
24.05.21
EANS Adhoc: Atrium European Real Estate Limited (deutsch)