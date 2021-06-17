Accenture Makes Strategic Investment in Beamery to Transform Talent Recruitment and Management

Accenture (NYSE: ACN) has made a strategic investment, through Accenture Ventures , in Beamery , a London-based startup that uses artificial intelligence (AI) technology to help the world’s largest companies attract, engage and retain talent at a global scale.

Accenture Invests in Beamery (Graphic: Business Wire)

Beamery gives organizations a single platform to manage the entire talent lifecycle. Its Talent Operating System aggregates and analyzes billions of relevant data points from across the web and the organization’s existing technology, to help quickly identify and prioritize potential candidates that are likely to thrive at their organization; reach diversity targets; provide better learning opportunities and career pathways for existing employees; and understand the skills and capabilities organizations need to build their workforce of the future.

“Today’s talent leaders need to rely on accurate and reliable data to support their interactions with candidates and their people,” said Christie Smith, global lead for Talent & Organization / Human Potential at Accenture. “Beamery’s data-driven analytical platform empowers talent leaders to have more effective, transparent interactions and make decisions efficiently by providing a solution that creates quality data pillars. We look forward to collaborating with Beamery and bringing their innovative capabilities to our global clients."

Beamery is part of Project Spotlight, the exclusive Accenture Ventures program that offers unprecedented access to Accenture’s technology domain expertise and its enterprise clients. Through the program, Beamery will co-innovate with Accenture at its Innovation Hubs, Labs and Liquid Studios, working with subject matter experts to adapt its solutions to the enterprise market and scale faster and more effectively.

“Faced with a rising tide of skills shortages, and exploding competition across the hiring market driven by an accelerating economy and the rise of remote work, enterprises are turning to Beamery to help them navigate the requirements of modern talent acquisition,” said Abakar Saidov, co-founder and CEO at Beamery. “We look forward to our continued collaboration with Accenture and working with them to drive talent transformation for their global clients.”