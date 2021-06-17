Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $5.0 Million Contract to Deploy a Next Generation 911 Solution to a U.S. Government End Customer

Comtech Solacom will provide a full turnkey solution, including all hardware and software, installation, and training for a multi-node, geographically dispersed Guardian call management system. The Guardian solution will be deployed in a redundant, multi-geo-diverse configuration ensuring the highest possible service availability with an intuitive user interface allowing call takers to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless and VoIP emergency calls. Call takers can quickly create conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and replay recently recorded conversations.

June 17, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a Next Generation 911 (“NG 911”) modernization project for a U.S. Government end customer. Of the total $5.0 million contract value, $3.2 million was awarded to Comtech in its fourth fiscal quarter.

“Comtech’s commitment to innovative next generation emergency communication solutions has been recognized by the selection of the Solacom Guardian solution to modernize the 911 operations of a major U.S. Government end customer. Deployed and supported in close cooperation with the prime contractor, the Guardian solution will further enhance our long-standing partnership with this customer allowing them to focus on critical missions,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Solacom emergency call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

