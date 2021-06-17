checkAd

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $5.0 Million Contract to Deploy a Next Generation 911 Solution to a U.S. Government End Customer

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
17.06.2021, 15:00  |  13   |   |   

June 17, 2021-- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was awarded a Next Generation 911 (“NG 911”) modernization project for a U.S. Government end customer. Of the total $5.0 million contract value, $3.2 million was awarded to Comtech in its fourth fiscal quarter.

Comtech Solacom will provide a full turnkey solution, including all hardware and software, installation, and training for a multi-node, geographically dispersed Guardian call management system. The Guardian solution will be deployed in a redundant, multi-geo-diverse configuration ensuring the highest possible service availability with an intuitive user interface allowing call takers to quickly assess, prioritize and handle landline, wireless and VoIP emergency calls. Call takers can quickly create conferences, transfer calls, determine the location of callers and replay recently recorded conversations.

“Comtech’s commitment to innovative next generation emergency communication solutions has been recognized by the selection of the Solacom Guardian solution to modernize the 911 operations of a major U.S. Government end customer. Deployed and supported in close cooperation with the prime contractor, the Guardian solution will further enhance our long-standing partnership with this customer allowing them to focus on critical missions,” said Fred Kornberg, Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Comtech Telecommunications Corp.

Comtech Solacom emergency call handling and management solutions are built on more than 30 years of research and innovation in the application of advanced hardware and software technologies for public safety. For more information, visit: www.solacom.com.

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. is a leader in the global communications market headquartered in Melville, New York. With a passion for customer success, Comtech designs, produces and markets advanced secure wireless solutions to more than 1,000 customers in more than 100 countries. For more information, please visit www.comtechtel.com.

Certain information in this press release contains statements that are forward-looking in nature and involve certain significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially from such forward-looking information. The Company's Securities and Exchange Commission filings identify many such risks and uncertainties. Any forward-looking information in this press release is qualified in its entirety by the risks and uncertainties described in such Securities and Exchange Commission filings.

PCMTL

Comtech Telecommunications Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $5.0 Million Contract to Deploy a Next Generation 911 Solution to a U.S. Government End Customer June 17, 2021- Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (NASDAQ: CMTL), a world leader in secure wireless communications technologies, announced today, that Comtech Solacom Technologies, Inc., a division of Comtech’s Commercial Solutions segment, was …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
INVESTOR ALERT: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Announces Investigation of Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) on Behalf of ...
Prime Day Deals Preview: Two Days, More Than 2 Million Deals, Starting June 21
Roxgold Intercepts 39 G/T Over 8M at New Gabbro North Prospect and Extends Sunbird With 15.1 G/T ...
Steward Health Care to Acquire Five Hospitals in the Miami-Dade/Southern Broward Area From Tenet ...
Kilroy Realty to Expand Into Austin, Texas and Grow Its West Coast Footprint With Three Strategic ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Amazon Announces New Robotics Fulfillment Center in Baton Rouge
Data Published in New England Journal of Medicine Shows Pfizer’s Tofacitinib Meets Primary ...
Amazon Studios Releases Inclusion Policy and Playbook to Strengthen Ongoing Commitment to Diverse ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Vertex Announces Primary Endpoint Achieved in Phase 2 Study of VX-864 in Alpha-1 Antitrypsin ...
OCUGEN ALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Ocugen, Inc. on Behalf of Ocugen Stockholders and ...
Origin Materials and Palantir Technologies Form Alliance to Accelerate the World’s Transition to ...
AT&T CFO Pascal Desroches Updates Shareholders
Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders of Almonty Industries Inc. Report of Voting Results
Elanco Announces Agreement to Acquire Kindred Biosciences
Titel
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. Investors with Losses to Inquire About ...(24) 
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Accenture Acquires Strategic Management Consultancy Homburg & Partner to Expand Capabilities in ...
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
VIA optronics Announces Acquisition of Germaneers
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
16.06.21
Comtech Confirms Receipt of Letter
14.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Present Virtually at East Coast IDEAS Investor Conference
08.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Declares $0.10 Per Share Quarterly Cash Dividend
08.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces Results for Its Fiscal 2021 Third Quarter and Updates Its Financial Targets for Fiscal 2021
07.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. to Report Third Quarter of Fiscal 2021 Results on June 8th
04.06.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Announces First International 5G Location Services Contract with a Tier-One Carrier
26.05.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded $1.6 Million Contract for High-Power Solid-State Amplifiers
19.05.21
Comtech Telecommunications Corp. Awarded Order to Provide Rugged Baseband Equipment