Bitfarms to Commence Trading on Nasdaq on June 21st

TORONTO, Ontario and BROSSARD, Québec, June 17, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bitfarms Ltd. (“Bitfarms”, or the “Company”) (TSXV:BITF // OTC:BFARF), a publicly traded Bitcoin mining company, currently powering approximately 1% of the Bitcoin network with greater than 99% green hydroelectricity, today announced that the Company has received DTC eligibility for the Company’s common shares in connection with their listing on the Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”). Trading on Nasdaq is expected to begin this coming Monday, June 21st, under the symbol “BITF”.  Bitfarms will retain its listing on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “BITF”.

“Listing on Nasdaq is an important achievement for Bitfarms and is a significant milestone following multiple years of development and achievement by the Company. We started this company four years ago with a clear belief in the institutional adoption of Bitcoin and Bitcoin mining. This belief has guided us as we worked to build one of the largest Bitcoin mining operations worldwide. When Bitfarms begins trading on the Nasdaq, it will be the largest publicly traded Bitcoin miner in North America using greater than 99% hydroelectric renewable electricity. We are proud to be a leader in the industry in setting the highest standards for ourselves and our mining operations and to be uplisting to one of the most prestigious stock exchanges in the world. Having reached this milestone we are even more excited about where it will take our company next,” commented Emiliano Grodzki, Bitfarms’ Founder and Chief Executive Officer.

H.C. Wainwright & Co. served as advisor to Bitfarms in connection with the Nasdaq listing, and Katten Muchin Rosenman LLP represented the Company as U.S. legal counsel in connection with the Nasdaq listing. Peterson McVicar LLP serves as Canadian counsel to the Company.

About Bitfarms Ltd.

Founded in 2017, Bitfarms is a Bitcoin mining company, running vertically integrated mining operations with onsite technical repair, proprietary data analytics and Company-owned electrical engineering and installation services to deliver high operational performance and uptime.

Having demonstrated rapid growth and stellar operations, Bitfarms became the first Bitcoin mining company to complete its long form prospectus with the Ontario Securities Commission and started trading on the TSX-V in July 2019. On February 24, 2021 Bitfarms was honoured to be announced as a Rising Star by the TSX-V.

