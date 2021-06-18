In the meantime, the Company has completed the due diligence on Extensa and obtained a tax ruling regarding the exit from the GVV/SIR/BE-REIT status. The approval of the board of directors of the Manager and of the board of directors of Ackermans & van Haaren was also obtained.

The statutory manager of the Company (the " Manager ") invites the shareholders of Leasinvest Real Estate Comm.VA/SCA (the " Company ") to participate in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders to be held on Monday 19 July 2021 at 13.00h (1.00 pm), at the registered office of the Manager at Schermersstraat 42, 2000 Antwerp, within the framework of the intention of the Company to become an integrated real estate group through an envisaged business combination with Extensa Group NV/SA and to renounce the status of public regulated real estate company ("GVV/SIR/ BE-REIT "), as announced in its press release of 12 May 2021. 1 For more information, reference is made to the Explanatory Note to the transaction.

Depending on the evolution of the Covid-19 situation, the Company and the Manager reserve the right to change the modalities of participation to the general meeting of 19 July 2021, should the corona measures be tightened, and will inform the shareholders thereof by means of a press release and on the website www.leasinvest.be.

In order to be able to exercise their voting rights even if the Company and the Manager, due to changing circumstances, would be forced to limit the physical access to the general meeting, the shareholders are advised to grant a power of attorney to the secretary of the meeting.

The documents regarding this general meeting (including the convening notice of the meeting, the Explanatory Note on the transaction and the full advice of the committee of independent directors (see below)) are available on the website www.leasinvest.be as of today under the section 'Investor relations' - General meeting.

Conflict of interest procedure

The proposed transactions that will be submitted for approval to the extraordinary general meeting include amongst others:

i. the voluntary renunciation by the Company of its GVV/SIR/BE-REIT status and the corresponding amendment of the articles of association;

ii. the conversion of the Company into a limited liability company with a collegial board of directors and the corresponding internalisation of the management of the Company through the contribution in kind into the capital of the Company of the shares in Leasinvest Real Estate Management NV/SA, which currently controls the Company (as statutory manager) and which is a 100% subsidiary of Ackermans & van Haaren NV ("AvH"), which itself holds (directly and indirectly) a stake of 30.01% in the Company (the "LREM Contribution"); and