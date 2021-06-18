checkAd

DGAP-DD wallstreet:online AG english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
18.06.2021, 13:43  |  22   |   |   


Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

18.06.2021 / 13:41
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: André
Last name(s): Kolbinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
wallstreet:online AG

b) LEI
39120021VUEJYNGL7R59 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2GS609

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
26.400 EUR 7022.40 EUR
26.500 EUR 2226.00 EUR
26.500 EUR 4611.00 EUR
26.500 EUR 7314.00 EUR
26.500 EUR 1325.00 EUR
26.500 EUR 874.50 EUR
26.600 EUR 5905.20 EUR
26.600 EUR 4761.40 EUR
26.600 EUR 1755.60 EUR
26.700 EUR 13350.00 EUR
26.700 EUR 8010.00 EUR
26.600 EUR 3245.20 EUR
26.700 EUR 10092.60 EUR
26.600 EUR 3537.80 EUR
26.700 EUR 6942.00 EUR
27.000 EUR 3051.00 EUR
27.000 EUR 3699.00 EUR
Seite 1 von 2
wallstreet:online Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: WALLSTREET:ONLINE AG mit deutlichem Kurspotenzial

Diskussion: Neu auf wallstreet:online - tagesaktuelle Aktien Trends und modernisierter Editor für Forenbeiträge
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-DD wallstreet:online AG english Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them 18.06.2021 / 13:41 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 1. Details of …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
Janus Henderson Investors: Erneuerbar, elektrisch, digital: Die vierte industrielle Revolution
DGAP-News: home24 SE: Hauptversammlung 2021 stimmt allen Beschlussvorschlägen zu
DGAP-News: Mynaric opens serial production facility for laser communication products and announces 2,000 units ...
DGAP-Adhoc: OTI Greentech AG konkretisiert vorläufige Zahlen 2020
Megawatt startet mit Feldprogramm beim Lithiumprojekt 'Route 381'
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brenntag SE raises forecast for the financial year 2021
Titel
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Director/PDMR Shareholding
DGAP-News: Corestate stemmt Finanzierung von Kauf und Entwicklung des „FÜRST' Projekts am ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Brockhaus Capital Management AG: BCM AG schließt Kaufvertrag über Mehrheitserwerb der digitalen ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : FURTHER UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-Adhoc: SNP Confirms Talks on the Acquisition of Software Specialist Datavard
DGAP-News: EQS Group AG übernimmt Business Keeper GmbH
DGAP-News: Sixt SE: SIXT schaltet einen Gang höher und investiert in Netzwerk, Technologie und Produkte, ...
Titel
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: PowerTap bietet ein Update zur Implementierung innovativer technischer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: NanoRepro AG: Bekanntgabe Jahresabschluss 2020
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Aussichtsreiche Uranmineralisierung bei Megawatts Selteneerdmetall-Projekte in Australien
DGAP-News: sino AG: Beteiligungsunternehmen Trade Republic Bank GmbH schließt Series C unter Führung von ...
DGAP-News: UMT AG veröffentlicht vorläufige Jahreszahlen 2020: Umsatz und Ergebnis signifikant verbessert - ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Champignon Brands Inc.: Champignon gibt behördliche Überprüfung bekannt (54) 
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:43 Uhr
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
12:37 Uhr
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG english
12:37 Uhr
DGAP-DD: wallstreet:online AG deutsch
17.06.21
Frauen an der Börse: Finanzen sind Männersache - oder doch nicht?
17.06.21
Fed-Sitzung, CureVac, wallstreet:online: Es besteht (kein) Handlungsbedarf
17.06.21
"Börsen-Brune" : Nebenwerte auf dem Platow-Prüfstand: Community-Broker, Mittelstands-Finanzierer und Bergwerk-Ausrüster
17.06.21
SRH AlsterResearch AG Update: wallstreet:online AG - Fresh funds from capital increase; BUY
17.06.21
wallstreet:online: Stärkeres Wachstum erwartet
16.06.21
Neu auf wallstreet:online: Tagesaktuelle Aktien Trends und modernisierter Editor für Forenbeiträge
16.06.21
wallstreet: online AG bleibt auf der Hälfte der Aktien bei Kapitalerhöhung sitzen