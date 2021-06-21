checkAd

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

21.06.2021 / 09:32
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Steffen
Last name(s): Greubel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
METRO AG

b) LEI
5299006EQ03K3SSUYS12 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BFB0019

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
10.70 EUR 10700.00 EUR
10.70 EUR 96300.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
10.70 EUR 107000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-06-18; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


21.06.2021 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: METRO AG
Metro-Straße 1
40235 Dusseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.metroag.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69225  21.06.2021 



