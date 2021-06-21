checkAd

FLSmidth and Carbon8 Systems sign technology partnership to accelerate carbon capture in global cement industry

FLSmidth, the international supplier of sustainable solutions and services to the cement industry, 
has signed a global commercial partnership with UK-based Carbon8 Systems (C8S) to accelerate the cement industry’s Net Zero ambitions. 

Carbon capture is essential to achieve a sustainable global cement industry – which currently accounts for 7-8% of global carbon emissions - and deliver on FLSmidth’s MissionZero pledge to enable zero emission production by 2030. 
 
Working with the UK’s C8S, FLSmidth will use its global network to extend the reach of C8S’ carbon capture and utilisation (CCU) solution. C8S’ technology, already deployed at a VICAT cement plant in France, takes CO2 directly from process gasses and combine it with bypass dust from the production to manufacture a lightweight aggregate which can be used in construction. 
 
Carsten Riisberg Lund, Cement President for FLSmidth said: “The cement industry is pursuing every possible solution to reduce its environmental footprint. Carbon capture and utilisation is one such technology, with a massive potential, that has reached commercial maturity in recent years.” 
 
“The combination of C8S’ advanced carbonation technology and our extensive process knowledge will make a significant contribution to the cement industry’s Net Zero ambitions.” 
                                                                               
“FLSmidth will work closely with C8S to accelerate the implementation of its technology and we will draw upon our in-depth know-how, our products and our global presence. This agreement is a significant leap forward in our joint efforts to deliver on the sustainability ambitions for the global cement industry.” 

