SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a Leading Figure in the APAC Market. His Articles have been Widely Covered in Major Media Including Google News, Yahoo News, Sina News, CNNews
NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), appoints He Chi-Sheng as the company's new Media Director with a focus on implementation of pioneering and practical strategies for marketing and branding SUIC and its partners, Suntech Technology and Midas Touch. Hence, he will head the public engagements for SUIC, Suntech and Midas Touch across a varied range of social media platforms to introduce the group's products and services.
Previously, He Chi-Sheng, a media-industry veteran, was associated with Taiwan's TVBS-NEWS for many years. With over twenty years of extensive experience in the TV and digital media workforce, He Chi-Sheng has in-depth understanding of media planning and buying. He also worked with agencies both in the Taiwan government (Ministry of Labor and Ministry of Education) and in the Taiwan private sector including Taiwan's leading employment website 1111 Job Bank, ERA News, Lungyen Group, Republic of China Cross-Strait Manpower Exchange Association and in several of Taiwan's private universities.
"This appointment is another exciting enhancement in the company's roadmap to greater heights of victory. He Chi-Sheng and the newly-formed SUIC international team of marketing experts will be able to provide the promotional means to enable SUIC and its partners and subsidiaries in meeting their specific business and sales quotas in as many as 50 countries, while growing their sales outlets and channels, and expanding SUIC distribution network around the world." Yanru Zhou, CEO, said.
In addition to He Chi-Sheng's vast influence in the Chinese media realm, SUIC believes that his professional leadership and marketing vision will expand SUIC, Suntech and Midas Touch business exponentially at high speed throughout the global digital asset trading markets and thus, increase the company's dominant market share. His extraordinary media influence, connections and authority will drive a high-level of awareness and knowledge about the SUIC group's DeFi supply chain finance trading products and services among prospective investors, business partners and banks. His experience in a major global employment website company also bestows SUIC, Suntech and Midas Touch the advantage of business and media connections and collaborations that he has formed over the decades, which open doors for lucrative proposals, referrals and cooperation that can become strategic partners, investors, and acquisition or merger candidates.
