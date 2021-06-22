SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a Leading Figure in the APAC Market. His Articles have been Widely Covered in Major Media Including Google News, Yahoo News, Sina News, CNNews

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), appoints He Chi-Sheng as the company's new Media Director with a focus on implementation of pioneering and practical strategies …

NEW YORK, NY and TAIPEI, TAIWAN / ACCESSWIRE / June 22, 2021 / Sino United Worldwide Consolidated Ltd. (OTC PINK:SUIC), appoints He Chi-Sheng as the company's new Media Director with a focus on implementation of pioneering and practical strategies for marketing and branding SUIC and its partners, Suntech Technology and Midas Touch. Hence, he will head the public engagements for SUIC, Suntech and Midas Touch across a varied range of social media platforms to introduce the group's products and services. Previously, He Chi-Sheng, a media-industry veteran, was associated with Taiwan's TVBS-NEWS for many years. With over twenty years of extensive experience in the TV and digital media workforce, He Chi-Sheng has in-depth understanding of media planning and buying. He also worked with agencies both in the Taiwan government (Ministry of Labor and Ministry of Education) and in the Taiwan private sector including Taiwan's leading employment website 1111 Job Bank, ERA News, Lungyen Group, Republic of China Cross-Strait Manpower Exchange Association and in several of Taiwan's private universities.