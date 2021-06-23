MJ Harvest Purchases Domain Name MJHI.com to Support Marketing Objectives as MJ Harvest’s Portfolio Company PPK Investment Group Unveils New Products

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that it has purchased the domain name MJHI.com which will become an important tool in the company's marketing plan going forward. The corporate name of MJ …

As previously announced, MJHI, through its growing relationship with PPK Investment Group Inc. ("PPK") is participating in a comprehensive cannabis joint venture agreement with FSST Pharms LLC which is wholly owned by the Flandreau Santee Sioux Tribe of Flandreau, South Dakota. MJHI currently owns 10% of PPK with options to acquire 100% of PPK Investment Group at any time prior to March 31, 2023 provided any increase can then be accomplished in accordance with Oklahoma law.

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESSWIRE / June 23, 2021 / MJ Harvest, Inc. (OTCQB:MJHI) announced today that it has purchased the domain name MJHI.com which will become an important tool in the company's marketing plan going forward. The corporate name of MJ Harvest Inc. has become synonymous with the letters MJHI not only because of the company's stock symbol, but because investors and consumers are frequently using the acronym of MJHI when conversing with MJ Harvest's corporate officers and directors. As more customers and investors find the company's and PPK's products on the Internet, it has become important to re-brand the company's website at the domain of MJHI.com.

Patrick Bilton, Chief Executive Officer of MJ Harvest, Inc. stated, "The grassroots communication that we have received from investors and consumers in referring to the company as MJHI made this move an easy decision. There is a multi-decade set of data that indicates that having a stock symbol that directly relates to your corporate name is wise for marketing purposes and this move will build shareholder value. Whether it's General Motors as GM or International Business Machines as IBM, tying your stock symbol to your corporate name makes sense for investors and business. When we found out that the domain name MJHI.com was for sale, we jumped on the opportunity."

MJHI has filed a Regulation A offering with the Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $10,000,000. These funds may be used by management to further expand the equity ownership of PPK, build synergies between MJHI and PPK, and expand the business into new and rapidly growing markets. PPK is currently operating in Oklahoma, is in the process of expanding into Arizona and South Dakota and has several other expansion opportunities in various other markets, including California.

This press release contains forward-looking statements and information, as defined within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and is subject to the Safe Harbor created by those sections. Although the forward-looking statements in this release reflect the good faith judgment of management, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to be materially different from those discussed in these forward-looking statements. Readers are urged not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this release. The Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this release.

