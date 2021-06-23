checkAd

AIG Further Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
23.06.2021, 15:00  |  18   |   |   

On May 11, 2021, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced that it commenced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) and solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) for certain outstanding notes.

The Tender Offers and Consent Solicitations are being made pursuant to AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the SunAmerica Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021, and AIG’s Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement for the AIG Life Holdings Notes (as defined below), dated May 11, 2021 (each, an “Offer to Purchase and Consent Solicitation Statement”) and the related letters of transmittal, which set forth a more comprehensive description of the terms of each Tender Offer and Consent Solicitation.

AIG today announced that:

  • it is further extending the period for holders of the SunAmerica Notes to deliver consents until 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021 (the “Extended SunAmerica Consent Expiration Time”); and
  • it is further extending the expiration of the Tender Offers and extending the payment of the Total Consideration to any tenders of notes received on or before 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021 (the “New Extended Expiration Time”).

AIG does not currently expect to further extend either deadline beyond 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 28, 2021.

The Tender Offers consist of an offer to purchase any and all of the following series of notes:

Title

 

Original Issuer

 

CUSIP No.

7.57% Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures, Series A

 

American General Corporation(1)

 

00138GAB5

8 1/8% Junior Subordinated Deferrable Interest Debentures, Series B

 

American General Corporation(1)

 

00138GAC3

7 ½% Notes due 2025

 

American General Corporation(1)

 

026351AU0

6 5/8% Notes due 2029

 

American General Corporation(1)

Seite 1 von 5
American International Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AIG Further Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes On May 11, 2021, American International Group, Inc. (NYSE: AIG) announced that it commenced cash tender offers (the “Tender Offers”) and solicitations of consents (the “Consent Solicitations”) for certain outstanding notes. The Tender Offers and …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Former STB Chief Economist, Dr. William Huneke, Believes CN/KCS Combination Will Enhance ...
Westwater Bringing Innovative Graphite-Processing Plant, Jobs to Alabama
Intel Makes Organizational Changes to Strengthen Execution, Innovation in Critical Business Areas
China NMPA Approves Tislelizumab in Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer and Hepatocellular Carcinoma
Hewlett Packard Enterprise Announces Breakthrough HPE GreenLake Cloud Platform Innovations Spanning ...
Apple Launches Today at Apple Creative Studios to Provide Opportunities to Young Creatives
New HPE GreenLake Cloud Services Power Application Modernization for Critical Workloads and ...
The Law Offices of Frank R. Cruz Announces Investigation of MicroStrategy Incorporated (MSTR) on ...
GeoPark Board Issues Response to Letter From Former Chair
Cadence Advances RF Design with the Latest AWR Design Environment Platform
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Ameriprise Financial Earns 2021 Digital Wealth Management Impact Innovation Award for Digital ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP, a Leading Securities Fraud Law Firm, Announces Investigation of ...
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
AT&T Chief Executive Officer John Stankey Updates Shareholders
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
18.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York Schluss: Kalte Dusche für Anleger am Verfalltag
18.06.21
ROUNDUP/Aktien New York: Anleger machen Kasse am Verfalltag
17.06.21
Aktien New York Ausblick: Zins-Perspektive der Fed bringt weitere Verluste
16.06.21
AIG Further Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes
09.06.21
AIG Extends the Expiration Time for the Tender Offers for all Notes and Consent Solicitations for the SunAmerica Notes; Announces Successful Completion of the Series A Consent Solicitation
07.06.21
Quentin McMillan Joins AIG as Head of Investor Relations
27.05.21
AIG Retirement Services Launches Self-Directed Retirement Planning Tool to Help Plan Participants Discover Their Path to a Brighter Future
25.05.21
AIG to Participate in the Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference
25.05.21
AIG Announces Early Participation Results of Its Tender Offers and Extends the Total Consideration Payment and Certain Consent Solicitations
24.05.21
AIG Announces Reference Yields for its Tender Offers for Certain Outstanding Notes