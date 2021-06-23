New PG&E Video Series Shows Customers Simple Ways to Maintain 100-Feet of Defensible Space

In the second episode of Pacific Gas and Electric Company’s (PG&E) brand-new digital video safety series, “7 Saturdays to a More Fire-Resistant Home,” customers will learn how to maintain 100-feet of defensible space around their property (or to the property line).

The “7 Saturdays” series is co-hosted by David Hawks, a PG&E Senior Public Safety Specialist and former CAL FIRE Chief of the Butte Unit. According to Hawks, “Taking the time to create and maintain defensible space by removing or reducing fuels on your property out to a 100-foot buffer around your home and other buildings will go a long way in reducing the spread and intensity of an active wildfire.” With over 31 years serving California as a firefighter, Hawks understands that simple tasks can help protect homes. This episode will show people: