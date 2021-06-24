EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY 24-Jun-2021 / 13:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

RELEASE

June 24, 2021

Moscow

The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" approved dividends for 2020FY

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC Mosenergo, which took place on June 23, 2021, approved the Annual report and Financial statements for 2020FY. The meeting decided on the allocation of the Company's profit for 2020FY, including payment of dividends.

Of the total amount of PJSC Mosenergo book profit for 2020FY of 14 billion 266 million 153 thousand 274 rubles, it was decided to keep 7 billion 133 million 130 thousand 676 rubles at the Company's disposal, 7 billion 133 million 022 thousand 598 rubles were assigned to pay dividends. Thus, according to RAS, 50% of PJSC Mosenergo shareholder profit for 2020FY was assigned to pay dividends (88% of 2020FY IFRS profit).

The meeting approved dividends for 2020FY at the amount 0.17945 rubles per share (0.12075 rubles per share for 2019FY).

The date of the list settlement of persons, having right to receive dividends for PJSC Mosenergo ordinary shares for 2020FY, was determined as July 5, 2021 (end of operating day).

These decisions fully comply with the recommendations of the Board of Directors of PJSC Mosenergo.

For reference:

The total installed electric capacity of 15 power plants of PJSC «Mosenergo» amounts to 12.8 thous. MW, heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal.