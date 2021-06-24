checkAd

EQS-Adhoc The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
24.06.2021, 13:43  |  52   |   |   

EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend
The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY

24-Jun-2021 / 13:43 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EquityStory.RS, LLC - a company of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

 

RELEASE

 

June 24, 2021

Moscow

 

 

The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC "Mosenergo" approved dividends for 2020FY

 

The Annual General Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC Mosenergo, which took place on June 23, 2021, approved the Annual report and Financial statements for 2020FY. The meeting decided on the allocation of the Company's profit for 2020FY, including payment of dividends.

Of the total amount of PJSC Mosenergo book profit for 2020FY of 14 billion 266 million 153 thousand 274 rubles, it was decided to keep 7 billion 133 million 130 thousand 676 rubles at the Company's disposal, 7 billion 133 million 022 thousand 598 rubles were assigned to pay dividends. Thus, according to RAS, 50% of PJSC Mosenergo shareholder profit for 2020FY was assigned to pay dividends (88% of 2020FY IFRS profit).

The meeting approved dividends for 2020FY at the amount 0.17945 rubles per share (0.12075 rubles per share for 2019FY).

The date of the list settlement of persons, having right to receive dividends for PJSC Mosenergo ordinary shares for 2020FY, was determined as July 5, 2021 (end of operating day).

These decisions fully comply with the recommendations of the Board of Directors of PJSC Mosenergo.

 

 

For reference:

The total installed electric capacity of 15 power plants of PJSC «Mosenergo» amounts to 12.8 thous. MW, heating capacity amounts to 43.8 thous. Gcal.

Seite 1 von 3
MOSENERGO (Spons. ADR) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY EquityStory.RS, LLC-Ad-hoc: PJSC Mosenergo / Key word(s): AGM/EGM/Dividend The Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' approved dividends for 2020FY 24-Jun-2021 / 13:43 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Scherzer & Co. AG: Hauptversammlung der Centrotec SE am 24.06.2021
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Pepco Group - Interim Results for the six-months ended 31 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG legt finalen Angebotspreis auf 32 Euro je Aktie fest
DGAP-Adhoc: Cherry AG sets final offer price at EUR 32 per share
DGAP-News: First Graphene Limited: Update zum Fortschritt der PureGRAPH(R) Kommerzialisierung und ...
DGAP-Adhoc: splendid medien AG: Splendid Medien AG erhöht Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Cryptology Asset Group p.l.c. plans share split in a ratio of 1:20
DGAP-News: flatexDEGIRO extends its international product offering through pan-European ETP partnerships with ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Wohnen SE: Mitteilung an die Gläubiger der Deutsche Wohnen SE Wandelschuldverschreibung ...
DGAP-News: Cherry AG sets final offer price for its IPO at EUR 32 per share
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Angebot zum Erwerb / Zielgesellschaft: MyHammer Holding AG; Bieter: HomeAdvisor GmbH
DGAP-News: freenet AG: Hauptversammlung beschließt Dividende in Höhe von 1,50 Euro je Aktie und ...
Evergold steht vor einem großen Sommer, springt der Aktienkurs nach oben? Ein Blick auf den ...
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia launches public takeover offer for Deutsche Wohnen shares
DGAP-News: Mynaric eröffnet Fertigungsstätte für die Serienproduktion von Laserkommunikationsprodukten und ...
tick Trading Software AG: Diversifizierung des Managements der tick-TS AG
DGAP-Adhoc: 468 SPAC I SE: 468 SPAC I SE and Boxine GmbH executed Letter of Intent concerning a potential ...
DGAP-News: Beteiligungsgesellschaft EMERAM veräußert Portfoliounternehmen MEONA an Trill Impact
DGAP-News: Vonovia SE: Vonovia startet öffentliches Übernahmeangebot für Deutsche Wohnen-Aktien
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Aus Clean Power wird PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt den Übergang zum Einzweckgeschäft bekannt
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON DUTCH SUSPENSION OF PAYMENTS PROCEDURE AND ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Namensänderung zu PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. ...
DGAP-News: BP p.l.c.: Q1 2021 Payments of dividends in sterling
EQS-News: Relief berichtet, dass sein Kooperationspartner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, bei der US-amerikanischen FDA ...
DGAP-News: CureVac gibt Status-Update zur Phase 2b/3-Studie für Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation ...
DGAP-News: CureVacs Impfstoffkandidat der ersten Generation, CVnCoV, setzt nach DSMB-Empfehlung in Phase 2b/3 ...
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Erstes Quartal 2021 - Bestes Quartal der Firmengeschichte
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Northern Data AG reagiert auf Verleumdungskampagne in sozialen Medien
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
13:48 Uhr
EQS-Adhoc: The Annual Meeting of Shareholders of PJSC 'Mosenergo' Elected a New Board of Directors
26.05.21
EQS-Adhoc: The Board of Directors Considered Issues, Concerning Preparation for The annual General Meeting of Shareholders