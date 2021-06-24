FOX Weather Names First Meteorologists to Helm Programming Across the FOX Weather Streaming Service

In making the announcement, Berg said, “We are very excited to announce this first team of very talented meteorologists who will anchor our coverage from the FOX Weather studio headquarters in New York City. They each bring their own unique perspective and local experience from all regions across the country, as we begin to grow our national platform.”

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s new AVOD streaming weather service, has signed six meteorologists to helm morning, daytime and evening programming across the platform, announced Sharri Berg, president of FOX Weather. Meteorologists Jason Frazer, Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Brigit Mahoney, Nick Kosir, and Stephen Morgan will lead the platform’s weather coverage once the streaming service launches later this year.

Seasoned meteorologist and investigative reporter Jason Frazer will serve as the platform’s morning news co-host. Since 2019, Frazer has worked as a meteorologist for the NBC affiliated WKYC-TV in Cleveland, OH and previously, spent two years at FOX affiliate WTGS-TV in Savannah, GA where he covered several severe weather events, including Hurricanes Florence, Irma and Michael. He got his start in television news as a reporter, working for CBS affiliated stations in Rochester (WROC-TV), Columbus (WBNS-TV) and Hartford (WFSB-TV), where he was a part of the station’s investigative unit. He went on to work as an investigative reporter for WHDH-TV (NBC) in Boston and NECN, New England’s 24-hour cable network, where his reporting uncovered how landlords in Massachusetts were improperly placing young children on eviction notices, impacting their credit ratings. A graduate of Columbia University, Frazer completed the Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State University, earning his certificate in meteorology.

Emmy nominated meteorologist Britta Merwin joins FOX Weather from Houston’s KPRC-TV (NBC) and will serve as a morning co-host, alongside Frazer. A Texas native, Merwin has spent the last seven years with KPRC-TV where she quickly rose through the ranks to become the station’s morning weather forecaster, covering major events, including 2017’s Hurricane Harvey and multiple devastating floods. A graduate of SUNY Stonybrook with a degree in atmospheric sciences and meteorology, Merwin began her career in meteorology at News 12 Long Island. She later moved to NBC Weather Plus where she covered Hurricane Gustav and the 2008 midwestern floods for NBC’s national cable news networks, including MSNBC and CNBC.