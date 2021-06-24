checkAd

FOX Weather Names First Meteorologists to Helm Programming Across the FOX Weather Streaming Service

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
24.06.2021, 16:32  |  47   |   |   

FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s new AVOD streaming weather service, has signed six meteorologists to helm morning, daytime and evening programming across the platform, announced Sharri Berg, president of FOX Weather. Meteorologists Jason Frazer, Britta Merwin, Craig Herrera, Brigit Mahoney, Nick Kosir, and Stephen Morgan will lead the platform’s weather coverage once the streaming service launches later this year.

In making the announcement, Berg said, “We are very excited to announce this first team of very talented meteorologists who will anchor our coverage from the FOX Weather studio headquarters in New York City. They each bring their own unique perspective and local experience from all regions across the country, as we begin to grow our national platform.”

Seasoned meteorologist and investigative reporter Jason Frazer will serve as the platform’s morning news co-host. Since 2019, Frazer has worked as a meteorologist for the NBC affiliated WKYC-TV in Cleveland, OH and previously, spent two years at FOX affiliate WTGS-TV in Savannah, GA where he covered several severe weather events, including Hurricanes Florence, Irma and Michael. He got his start in television news as a reporter, working for CBS affiliated stations in Rochester (WROC-TV), Columbus (WBNS-TV) and Hartford (WFSB-TV), where he was a part of the station’s investigative unit. He went on to work as an investigative reporter for WHDH-TV (NBC) in Boston and NECN, New England’s 24-hour cable network, where his reporting uncovered how landlords in Massachusetts were improperly placing young children on eviction notices, impacting their credit ratings. A graduate of Columbia University, Frazer completed the Broadcast Meteorology Program at Mississippi State University, earning his certificate in meteorology.

Emmy nominated meteorologist Britta Merwin joins FOX Weather from Houston’s KPRC-TV (NBC) and will serve as a morning co-host, alongside Frazer. A Texas native, Merwin has spent the last seven years with KPRC-TV where she quickly rose through the ranks to become the station’s morning weather forecaster, covering major events, including 2017’s Hurricane Harvey and multiple devastating floods. A graduate of SUNY Stonybrook with a degree in atmospheric sciences and meteorology, Merwin began her career in meteorology at News 12 Long Island. She later moved to NBC Weather Plus where she covered Hurricane Gustav and the 2008 midwestern floods for NBC’s national cable news networks, including MSNBC and CNBC.

Seite 1 von 3
Fox Registered (B) Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FOX Weather Names First Meteorologists to Helm Programming Across the FOX Weather Streaming Service FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s new AVOD streaming weather service, has signed six meteorologists to helm morning, daytime and evening programming across the platform, announced Sharri Berg, president of FOX Weather. Meteorologists Jason Frazer, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Deadline Reminder: Law Offices of Howard G. Smith Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
CN-KCS Voting Trust Strongly Supported by International Brotherhood of Boilermakers
Palantir, DataRobot Partner to Bring Speed and Agility to Demand Forecasting Models
Europcar Mobility Group Statement
American Water’s Sharon Manker Recognized by DiversityPlus Magazine as One of the Top 15 Women in ...
Analog Devices Announces $2.5 Billion Sustainability-Linked Revolving Credit Facility
Medical Properties Trust Agrees to Acquire Five General Acute Hospitals in South Florida
Visa To Acquire European Open Banking Platform Tink
Fiberon Partners With Industry Leader Breezesta to Offer Premium Collection of Outdoor Furniture
Artius Announces Shareholder Approval of Business Combination With Origin Materials
Titel
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Robbins LLP Announces That Ocugen, Inc. (OCGN) Is Being Sued for Misleading Shareholders
CytRx Notes Orphazyme’s Regulatory Update from the FDA on Arimoclomol for Niemann-Pick Disease ...
Boxlight Set to Rejoin Russel Microcap Index
Orion Engineered Carbons First To Launch Renewable Carbon Black To The Tire Industry: ECORAX Nature
New Cadence Tensilica FloatingPoint DSP Family Delivers Scalable Performance for a Broad Range of ...
Splunk Announces $1 Billion Investment from Silver Lake
ROSEN, A TOP RANKED LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses in Excess of $100K to ...
Palantir Recognized with Amazon Web Services Global Public Sector Partner Award
Final Lead Plaintiff Deadline Approaching in the ContextLogic Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Titel
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Completes 11.550 Million Share At-The-Market Equity Offering ...
KKR Invests in EQuest
Element Solutions Inc Announces Planned Acquisition of Coventya
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Raises $230.5 Million of New Equity From Mudrick Capital
Vertex and CRISPR Therapeutics Present New Data in 22 Patients With Greater Than 3 Months Follow-Up ...
Pixel by Labcorp COVID-19 PCR Test Home Collection Kits Now Available Nationwide at Walgreens and ...
Titel
WEX Merchant Partners Offer Fuel Discounts to Truckers
Dolores J. Ennico Nominated to Join RBC Bearings Board of Directors
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
23.06.21
FOX News Digital Outperforms All News Brands in Multiplatform Minutes and Multiplatform Views
18.06.21
LYNX: Sie können von Fox halten, was Sie wollen.
15.06.21
FOX News Media Launches FOX News Podcasts+ Exclusively on Apple Podcasts
26.05.21
Fox News Media’s Proud American Franchise Returns for Eighth Consecutive Year With Special Memorial Day Themed Programming
26.05.21
FOX News International Expands Distribution Into Asia