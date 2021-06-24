checkAd

M&T Bank Joins LPL Financial’s Institution Services Platform

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
24.06.2021, 22:05  |  38   |   |   

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LPL Financial LLC today announced that the retail brokerage and advisory business of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has joined LPL’s Institution Services platform. The business comprises ~210 financial advisors, who collectively serve ~$22 billion of brokerage and advisory assets.

“This agreement represents a significant milestone for M&T Bank in its mission to bridge the key gaps in consumers’ financial planning and help fulfill their important life goals,” said Matt McAfee, Senior VP & Head of Affluent Markets at M&T Bank. “We are excited to be working with LPL and to leverage its economies of scale and innovative technology, which is an essential component of our customized brokerage, advisory and insurance solutions.” 

“We are proud to serve M&T Bank with the comprehensive support of LPL’s Institution Services platform,” said Rich Steinmeier, LPL Financial managing director and divisional president, Business Development. “LPL has a long history of serving leading institutions and will continue to make meaningful investments in technology, risk management and the digital capabilities that contribute to a differentiated customer experience. We look forward to a long-term partnership that contributes to the bank’s overall goals by empowering deeper relationships with customers.”

M&T Bank and LPL Financial signed an agreement in July 2020 to transition support of the bank’s retail advisory and brokerage business to LPL. On June 12, approximately ~$14 billion of brokerage and advisory assets were onboarded to LPL, including ~$11 billion of brokerage assets and ~$3 billion of advisory assets. The remaining ~$8 billion of assets are expected to onboard over the next several months.  

About LPL Financial
LPL Financial (Nasdaq: LPLA) was founded on the principle that the firm should work for the advisor, and not the other way around. Today, LPL is a leader* in the markets we serve, supporting more than 18,000 financial advisors, 800 institution-based investment programs and 450 independent RIA firms nationwide. We are steadfast in our commitment to the advisor-centered model and the belief that Americans deserve access to objective guidance from a financial advisor. At LPL, independence means that advisors have the freedom they deserve to choose the business model, services, and technology resources that allow them to run their perfect practice. And they have the freedom to manage their client relationships, because they know their clients best. Simply put, we take care of our advisors, so they can take care of their clients.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

M&T Bank Joins LPL Financial’s Institution Services Platform SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - LPL Financial LLC today announced that the retail brokerage and advisory business of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) has joined LPL’s Institution Services platform. The business comprises ~210 financial advisors, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Clover Plans Expansion into 101 New Markets
Auri Inc. announces Shareholder Update
Hyloris Successfully Renegotiates License Agreements for Lead Products with the Alter Pharma Group
NanoXplore Bolsters its Leadership with Graphene Supply and Distribution Agreement with Gerdau ...
Surna Cultivation Technologies Announces R. Brian Knaley as New CFO
Zealand Pharma Announces U.S. Commercial Availability of ZEGALOGUE (dasiglucagon) injection
Bon Natural Life Limited Announces Pricing of Upsized $11 Million Initial Public Offering
STMicroelectronics brings Tower Semiconductor on board 300mm analog and power fab under ...
GCM Grosvenor Announces Successful Closing of Incremental Term Loan and Expected Closing of Mosaic ...
Icelandair Group hf.: Bain Capital enters into binding agreement to subscribe to a 16.6% stake in Icelandair Group
Titel
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CNH Industrial to acquire Raven Industries, enhancing precision agriculture capabilities and scale
Clearlake Capital-Backed Unifrax to Acquire Lydall, Inc. for $62.10 per share
XPO Logistics Announces Pricing of GXO’s $800 Million Notes Offering
HUTCHMED Launches Hong Kong Initial Public Offering
First Patient Dosed in Clinical Study of TLX250-CDx in Bladder Cancer
BioNTech gibt Dosierung des ersten Patienten mit fortgeschrittenem Melanom in der Phase-2-Studie ...
Kinross provides update on Tasiast mill fire
Update on arbitration proceedings between EssilorLuxottica and GrandVision
Arrival Announces Redemption of Warrants
Titel
Kadant to Acquire German Blade Manufacturer Joh. Clouth
Ocugen On Track to Submit Emergency Use Authorization Application to U.S. FDA for its COVID-19 ...
DMG Blockchain Solutions Announces Strategic Investment in Crypto Custodian Brane Capital
PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. Clean Power Becomes PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp.
Global-e Announces Exercise in Full of the Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares
SunHydrogen Reports Progress on its Nanoparticle-Based Green Hydrogen Technology
Wegovy (semaglutide 2.4 mg), the first and only once-weekly GLP-1 therapy for weight management, ...
Aemetis and Koch Project Solutions Select Worley to Provide Engineering for ‘Carbon Zero 1’ ...
Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated to be Acquired by Sitel Group in All-Cash Transaction
CarLotz, Inc. Set to Join Russell 3000 and 2000 Indexes
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus