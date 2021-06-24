Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. Commences Operation of Its Sussex Regional Water Recharge Facility

Artesian’s 90 million gallon storage lagoon and nearly 9 miles of treated effluent force mains are the culmination of years-long efforts to provide proper wastewater solutions for Allen Harim’s Harbeson facility, as well as for other businesses and residents in Sussex County. SRRF initially will recycle 1.5 million gallons a day (MGD) of treated effluent from Allen Harim, providing an effective, innovative, and environmentally-friendly method of disposal wholly consistent with Artesian’s core principles and values.

NEWARK, Del., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Artesian Wastewater Management, Inc. (Artesian) began accepting treated effluent from Allen Harim today, commencing full operation of Artesian’s Sussex Regional Recharge Facility (SRRF). Over the past four years, Artesian made extensive and beneficial investments in its regional facility while also providing services and resources to Allen Harim in order to successfully complete this important project. Completion of the project allows Allen Harim to meet its regulatory permit requirement to cease wastewater discharge to the Beaverdam Creek at its Harbeson, Delaware plant.

Artesian utilizes spray irrigation techniques to recycle the treated effluent onto agricultural land, where it recharges and replenishes aquifers and provides water for crops. SRRF provides a long-term solution for managing the disposal of treated wastewater for businesses and communities in Sussex County.

Artesian’s expert team spent numerous productive hours over the past four years constructing the SRRF plant and assisting Allen Harim in meeting expectations and regulations with the installation of added environmental measures for monitoring and metering all flow to SRRF prior to it leaving their site. Numerous improvements to enhance Allen-Harim’s on-site treatment process were made, including additional treatment basins, multiple points of additional monitoring throughout the plant, and provisions for diversion of any effluent which does not meet specifications into Allen Harim’s onsite lagoon storage.

“We are pleased with how our team committed to upholding the integrity of this project and worked diligently for a successful conclusion. We feel strongly that the Poultry and Egg Production Industry is a driving force in Sussex County’s economy and highly valuable to the communities Artesian loyally serves across the Delmarva Peninsula. We share the same commitment to protecting the viability of this important industry as we do to protection of the environment,” said Dian C. Taylor, Chair and CEO of Artesian.