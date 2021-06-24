Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. Announces Proposed $120 Million Public Offering of Senior Notes

BRIDGEWATER, N.J., June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Synchronoss Technologies, Inc. ( SNCR ) (the “Company” or “Synchronoss”), a global leader and innovator in cloud, messaging and digital products and platforms, today announced that the Company intends to offer and sell, subject to market and other conditions, $120 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes due 2026 in an underwritten public offering. Synchronoss also expects to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase an additional $5 million aggregate principal amount of senior notes in connection with the offering. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the offering.

All of the senior notes in the offering are to be sold by Synchronoss, with net proceeds of the offering, and of the anticipated offering of common stock and sale of Series B Preferred Stock (each as described below), expected to be used to fully redeem all outstanding shares of Synchronoss’ Series A Convertible Participating Perpetual Preferred Stock and repay amounts outstanding under Synchronoss’ revolving credit facility.

B. Riley Securities, Inc. (“BRS”) is acting as the sole book-running manager for the offering. Northland Capital Markets, Aegis Capital Corp. and EF Hutton, division of Benchmark Investments, LLC are acting as lead managers for the offering.

Concurrently with the offering, the Company anticipates offering, by means of a separate prospectus supplement, $100 million of shares of its common stock. In addition, B. Riley Principal Investments, LLC (“BRPI”), an affiliate of BRS, has entered into an agreement pursuant to which BRPI has agreed to purchase $75.0 million of the Company’s Series B Preferred Stock in a private transaction to be completed concurrently with the closing of the offering.

The senior notes described above are being offered by Synchronoss pursuant to a shelf registration statement on Form S-3 previously filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) and declared effective by the SEC on August 28, 2020. A preliminary prospectus supplement relating to and describing the terms of the offering will be filed with the SEC and will be available on the SEC’s web site at www.sec.gov. The final terms of the proposed offering will be disclosed in a final prospectus supplement to be filed with the SEC. When available, copies of the preliminary prospectus supplement relating to these securities may also be obtained by sending a request to: B. Riley Securities, Inc., at 1300 North 17th Street, Suite 1300, Arlington, VA 22209 or by calling (703) 312‐9580 or by emailing prospectuses@brileyfin.com.