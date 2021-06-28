Link Global Technologies Operating Hashrate Increases 380%, Over 1.7 EH/s, With the Delivery of 12,000 Bitcoin Miners From Atlas Mining

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 27, 2021 / LINK GLOBAL TECHNOLOGIES INC. (CSE:LNK)(FRA:LGT)(OTC PINK:LGLOF) ('LINK' or the 'Company'), an innovative power and infrastructure solutions provider for Bitcoin mining, and data hosting operations, is pleased to announce that the Company has entered into a strategic co-mining agreement (the " Agreement ") with Atlas Mining Investments Ltd. (" Atlas ").

Signed agreement for 40MW turnkey solution for hosting 12,000 of Atlas Mining's latest generation Bitcoin miners.

The first 40MW is set to be commissioned in late Q3 through Q4, 2021, with an option to expand an additional 40MW, or 12,000 miners in Q1/Q2, 2022.

Latest generation miners planned for installation; this adds 1.3 EH/s for 2021 with an optional 1.3 EH/s for a total of 2.6 EH/s for early 2022.

The Atlas agreement provides for a profit-sharing model, in addition to the supply of power and infrastructure services.

Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company will provide certain premises (the "Premises") to Atlas for the purpose of the operation and storage of 12,000 Bitcoin mining units (the " Miners"). Link will also be providing power and infrastructure services for the operation of the Miners.

In consideration for the Company's services, in addition to a competitive rate for power supply, Link and Atlas will participate in a profit-sharing arrangement based on a fixed distribution formula. It is expected that the Miners will be delivered and installed during the third and fourth quarter of 2021. Atlas Mining is an arm's length third party to Link.

Link President and Chief Executive Officer Stephen Jenkins commented, "This 40MW, combined with the 10MW agreement disclosed June 24, 2021, brings us to 70% of our stated objective of 100MW in 2021. Link's modular, scalable approach is now becoming relevant in North American and Globally. We are seeing unprecedented levels of interest in expanding services. According to the June 24, 2021 status on btc.com, the world network output is 100 EH/s. The increase in Links hashing power means that Link would be providing approximately 2% of the current global hashrate."

About Atlas Mining Investments Ltd.

Atlas offers a broad range of value-added services including ASIC mining, high-performance computing, hosting, and cloud services. Atlas is considered one of the largest and most efficient service providers in data computing and storage.