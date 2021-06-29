checkAd

Gaming Realms Launches Content In Michigan, U.S.A

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / June 29, 2021 / Gaming Realms plc (AIM:GMR), the developer and licensor of mobile focused gaming content, is pleased to announce that, having received its provisional supplier license earlier this year, it has now launched its Slingo Originals content in Michigan, U.S.A. with BetMGM.

BetMGM is a leading sports-betting and online gaming operator in the U.S. and, as of May 2021, is the market leader of the iGaming market in Michigan.

Under the terms of the direct integration agreement between BetMGM and the Company, BetMGM has launched with an initial three Slingo games, with more games scheduled to follow shortly.

The Company has also signed agreements for Michigan with a number of other leading operators in the market, and its full portfolio of Slingo Originals games is set to go live in Michigan over the coming weeks.

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman of Gaming Realms, commented: 'We are delighted to be launching our Slingo games in Michigan, our second U.S. state, as we continue to increase our presence in the U.S. and capitalise on the expanding U.S. iGaming market.

'BetMGM is a leading operator which has been successfully distributing our Slingo portfolio to the New Jersey iGaming market for some time. With further agreements signed with some of the largest operators in the U.S., our full suite of Slingo games will be released to the Michigan iGaming market soon, and we look forward to providing further updates in due course.'

Enquiries:

Gaming Realms plc

Michael Buckley, Executive Chairman

Mark Segal, CFO

0845 123 3773

   

Peel Hunt LLP - NOMAD and broker

George Sellar

Andrew Clark

Will Bell

 

020 7418 8900

Yellow Jersey

Charles Goodwin

Annabel Atkins

Annabelle Wills

07747 788 221

 

About Gaming Realms

Gaming Realms creates and licenses innovative games for mobile, with operations in the UK, U.S. and Canada. Through its unique IP and brands, Gaming Realms is bringing together media, entertainment and gaming assets in new game formats. The Gaming Realms management team includes accomplished entrepreneurs and experienced executives from a wide range of leading gaming and media companies.

About BetMGM

BetMGM is a market leading sports betting and digital gaming entertainment company, pioneering the online gaming industry. Born out of a partnership between MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Entain Plc (LSE: ENT), BetMGM has exclusive access to all of MGM's U.S. land-based and online sports betting, major tournament poker, and online gaming businesses. Utilizing Entain's US-licensed state of the art technology, BetMGM offers sports betting and online gaming via market leading brands including BetMGM, Borgata Casino, Party Casino and PartyPoker.

For more information, visit http://www.betmgminc.com/.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Gaming Realms PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/653454/Gaming-Realms-Launches-Content-In-Mi ...




