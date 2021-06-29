checkAd

NETGEAR Further Extends WiFi 6 Leadership With Top-of-the-line, Tri-band Wireless Access Point

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR), the leading provider of networking products that power businesses both large and small, today announced the availability of the fourth member in its Insight Managed WiFi 6 Access Points, the Insight Managed WiFi 6 AX6000 Tri-band Multi-gig Access Point (WAX630), designed to provide the ultimate WiFi performance for small and medium businesses.

Insight Managed WiFi 6 Tri-band Access Point WAX630 (Photo: Business Wire)

This new tri-band access point brings next-generation premium WiFi 6 (802.11ax) performance to small and medium businesses (SMBs), delivering up to 40% higher1 speeds to each connected device as compared to WiFi 5 (802.11ac). WAX630 interoperates with other NETGEAR Insight Managed Access Points, including the existing WiFi 5 (WAC510, WAC540) and WiFi 6 (WAX610, WAX610Y, WAX620) models. Additionally, WAX630 allows access points to be connected to each other using Instant Mesh2 - a NETGEAR wireless backhaul technology. The WAX 630 comes equipped with two Ethernet ports - one Gigabit Ethernet port and a Power-over-Ethernet (PoE++) 2.5 Gigabit Ethernet port.

WAX630 is ideally suited for environments with open spaces where there is a need to provide WiFi connectivity to a large number of concurrent users. Schools, community colleges, mid-sized manufacturing facilities, warehouses and office premises of mid-sized companies will each find value in the capabilities of this new Insight Managed WiFi 6 Tri-band Multi-gig Access Point. This powerful access point interoperates with existing NETGEAR WiFi 5 and WiFi 6 Access Points, thus protecting a customer’s investment in NETGEAR technology while allowing them to maximize the performance of their WiFi network.

WAX630 also supports 12-streams (4x4 on each band) with each unit capable of delivering up to 6.0 Gbps of aggregate data throughput with all three bands supporting WiFi 6. Specifically designed for high-density deployments, the industry unique tri-band solution enables either one dedicated band for wireless backhaul with two front-haul bands for client devices, or a 2.5GbE wired backhaul with three front-haul bands for client device connection – thus making WAX630 amongst the most versatile and high-performance access points in the industry.

