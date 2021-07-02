Omega Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 2, 2021, after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2021 second quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “2Q 2021 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.