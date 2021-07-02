checkAd

Omega Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
02.07.2021, 20:00  |  34   |   |   

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 2, 2021, after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be conducting a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 10 a.m. Eastern Time to review its 2021 second quarter results and current developments.

To listen to the conference call via webcast, log on to www.omegahealthcare.com and click the “2Q 2021 Earnings Call” hyperlink under the “Upcoming Events” section on Omega’s homepage. Webcast replays of the call will be available on Omega’s website for approximately two weeks following the call. Additionally, a copy of the earnings release will be available in the “Featured Documents” and “Press Releases” sections of Omega’s website.

Analysts and investors within the United States interested in participating are invited to call (877) 511-2891. The Canadian toll-free dial-in number is (855) 669-9657. All other international participants can use the dial-in number (412) 902-4140. Ask the operator to be connected to the “Omega Healthcare Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Call.”

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK. More information on Omega is available at www.omegahealthcare.com.

Omega Healthcare Investors Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Gewinnausschüttung 2014 bei Omega Health Care
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Omega Schedules Second Quarter Earnings Release Date and Conference Call Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) announced today that it is scheduled to release its earnings results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, on Monday, August 2, 2021, after market close. In conjunction with its release, Omega will be …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Deutsche Bank Appointed as Depositary Bank for the Sponsored American Depositary Receipt Program of ...
ICL Completes Acquisition of Compass Minerals' South American Plant Nutrition Business
Elior Group Announces Pricing of Senior Unsecured Notes and New Senior Bank Debt
Gerald O’Shaughnessy Sets the Record Straight Regarding GeoPark Board’s Misinformation Campaign
REE Automotive Registration Statement Related to Business Combination With 10X Capital Venture ...
Merck Provides Update on KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) Indication in Third-Line Gastric Cancer in the US
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Richard Jones to Leave Coty
Court Order Establishes New Lead Plaintiff Deadline in the Churchill Capital Corporation IV Class ...
ROSEN, A LEADING LAW FIRM, Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors to Secure Counsel Before Important ...
Exelixis and Ipsen Announce Cabozantinib in Combination with an Immune Checkpoint Inhibitor ...
Wish Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition
Fortuna and Roxgold shareholders approve business combination to create a global premier ...
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Citrix Recognized for Delivering Signature Secure Remote Access Solutions
Merck Announces Completion of Organon & Co. Spinoff
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.06.21