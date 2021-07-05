checkAd

DGAP-News RETRANSMISSION: Spearmint Engages Abitibi Geophysics For 'Goose Gold Project' Work Program in Newfoundland Directly Bordering New Found Gold Corp.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 5, 2021) - Spearmint Resources Inc. (CSE: SPMT) (OTC Pink: SPMTF) (FSE: A2AHL5) (the "Company") wishes to announce that we have secured the services of Abitibi Geophysics ("Abitibi") based out of Quebec to conduct the follow up work program over Spearmint's 'Goose Gold Project' directly bordering New Found Gold Corp.'s Queensway project in Newfoundland. Recently (June 30, 2021) New Found Gold announced a brand-new discovery at the 'Golden Joint' zone of 430.2 G/T over 5.25 metres which is their second highest value encountered to date and Spearmint is the closest property to this new discovery as well as the 'Keats' discovery hole (see map). Abitibi is a full-service exploration provider with experience covering geological environments around the world. This phase will incorporate ground mag and VLF surveys as well as advanced data interpretation to advance the Project to a drill ready stage.

Management cautions that past results or discoveries on properties in proximity to Spearmint may not necessarily be indicative to the presence of mineralization on the Company's properties.

James Nelson, President of Spearmint Resources stated, "We were extremely pleased to have discovered positive gold indicators on our initial work program. Newfoundland is quickly emerging as one of the most exciting gold districts in the world and being the closest project to New Found Golds 'Keats' discovery and brand new 'Golden Joint' discovery is very encouraging. Abitibi has a proven track record, and we are eager to begin working towards generating drill targets and additional exploration concepts. We are well funded for this work program including flow-through funds which include an initial investment by certain funds managed by Sprott Asset Management LP. Considering this marks the third work program we are currently in the process of undertaking for the summer, 2021 is shaping up to be the busiest and most transformative year for the Company. Crews are also currently underway on our gold project in Quebec in the direct vicinity of Amex Exploration Inc. and Starr Peak Mining Ltd. as well as our Escape Lake North project directly bordering Clean Air Metals in an area hosting a world-class PGM deposits."

