The webinar will feature a presentation by Dr. Maurizio Fava, Psychiatrist-in-Chief in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH), who is serving as principal investigator in Protagenic’s upcoming Phase 1/2a clinical trial. Protagenic’s management team will also provide an overview of the clinical development program for PT00114, which is known scientifically as teneurin C-terminal associated peptide (TCAP), a naturally occurring peptide responsible for regulation of stress response in the brain.

NEW YORK, July 06, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Protagenic Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: PTIX) a biopharmaceutical company focused on developing therapies to treat stress-related neurologic disorders, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar focused on PT00114 for the regulation of stress in patients with Depression, PTSD, Anxiety and Addiction on Tuesday, July 13 at 10:00AM ET.

Dr. Maurizio Fava is an international leader in the field of depression. Along with serving as Psychiatrist-in-Chief in the Department of Psychiatry at Massachusetts General Hospital, he is also Director of the Division of Clinical Research, Mass General Research Institute, Associate Dean for Clinical & Translational Research, and Slater Family Professor of Psychiatry at Harvard Medical School. In 2007, he founded and is now Executive Director of the Mass General Psychiatry Clinical Trials Network and Institute (“CTNI”), the first academic contract research organization (“CRO”) specialized in planning and coordination of multi-center clinical trials in psychiatry. He has authored or co-authored more than 800 original articles published in medical journals with international circulation, edited eight books, and published more than 50 chapters and over 600 abstracts. Dr. Fava earned his medical degree from the University of Padua.

To register for the webinar, contact James Carbonara at Hayden IR, Office:(646)-755-7412, or James@haydenir.com.

