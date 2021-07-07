RLI Second Quarter Earnings Release & Teleconference

RLI Corp. (NYSE: RLI) – RLI Corp. announced today that it will release its second quarter 2021 earnings after market close on Wednesday, July 21, 2021.

The company will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss second quarter results on Thursday, July 22, 2021 at 10 a.m. CDT. This call is being webcast by Intrado and can be accessed at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ged4yftt.