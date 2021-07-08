Magellan Rx Management and Heuro Health Collaborate to Offer Live Behavioral Health Support and Wellness Coaching

Magellan Rx Management, a division of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ: MGLN), and Heuro, LLC, today announced that they are collaborating to provide live behavioral health support and wellness coaching through the Heuro Health app, offering members and providers a more effective, efficient, and engaging communication platform.

Heuro Health is a progressive new app that bridges the gap between patient and provider—motivating its members to centralize their own health, medical and lifestyle information in one secure and user-friendly place. Heuro combines telehealth services, proprietary analytics and an innovative UI/UX design to help lower healthcare costs by encouraging wellness-focused behaviors. The Heuro solution securely aggregates personal health records, insurance plan information, care providers, prescriptions and wellness management into an easy-to-use consumer application.

“At Magellan Rx, we understand the importance of early intervention and meeting people where they are on their healthcare journey,” said Caroline Carney, M.D., chief medical officer of Magellan Health and Magellan Rx Management. “The collaboration with Heuro offers a unique communication tool that connects people with our health coaches who can support members through something simple like appointment reminders and more complex needs like addressing social determinants of health and how they affect that individual’s well-being. These interventions can lead to possible prevention of chronic illness and help to control costs.”

Through the collaboration, healthcare coaches from the MRx Navigate program utilize Heuro’s multiple HIPAA compliant and interconnected platforms, such as the HeuroWellness, to provide expertise and support to members. Coaches work in conjunction with HeuroMD (doctor-facing platform) and video conferencing to share information directly with the member, through the Heuro app (member-facing platform), to deliver seamless protocols, exchange of information, and most importantly, to support the members in meeting their health goals.

"We are proud to be partners with a leading healthcare provider that shares our vision and dedication to building a full-spectrum team and technology supporting and centered around the member,” said Jesse Kessler, founder and chief executive officer, Heuro Health. “We are excited to continue collaboration with Magellan and their healthcare providers to further our shared goal of getting people healthier."