Frederick Mitchell to Join MetLife as Vice President of US Government Relations

“Freddy is a seasoned financial services advocate who is adept at developing and implementing legislative and regulatory strategies on a diverse spectrum of issues,” said Gage. “His broad experience will greatly benefit MetLife’s advocacy priorities.”

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Frederick (“Freddy”) Mitchell will join the company as vice president, U.S. Government Relations, effective July 26, 2021. He will serve as a senior member of the U.S. government relations team and lead the company’s advocacy efforts on retirement and financial services policies. Mitchell will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Maggie Gage, head of U.S. Government Relations.

Mitchell joins MetLife from the American Bankers Association, where he most recently served as vice president of Congressional Relations, advising member companies and developing legislative strategies on securities, banking and investments issues.

Previously, Mitchell worked in the office of Government, Regulatory Affairs and Public Policy for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He also held government relations and paralegal positions with Jones Walker LLP and Williams & Connolly LLP and spent time on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Mitchell received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from George Mason University and studied at the University of Oxford.

