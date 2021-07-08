checkAd

Frederick Mitchell to Join MetLife as Vice President of US Government Relations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
08.07.2021, 14:30  |  12   |   |   

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Frederick (“Freddy”) Mitchell will join the company as vice president, U.S. Government Relations, effective July 26, 2021. He will serve as a senior member of the U.S. government relations team and lead the company’s advocacy efforts on retirement and financial services policies. Mitchell will be based in Washington, D.C., and report to Maggie Gage, head of U.S. Government Relations.

“Freddy is a seasoned financial services advocate who is adept at developing and implementing legislative and regulatory strategies on a diverse spectrum of issues,” said Gage. “His broad experience will greatly benefit MetLife’s advocacy priorities.”

Mitchell joins MetLife from the American Bankers Association, where he most recently served as vice president of Congressional Relations, advising member companies and developing legislative strategies on securities, banking and investments issues.

Previously, Mitchell worked in the office of Government, Regulatory Affairs and Public Policy for PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC). He also held government relations and paralegal positions with Jones Walker LLP and Williams & Connolly LLP and spent time on the House Ways and Means Committee.

Mitchell received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from George Mason University and studied at the University of Oxford.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET), through its subsidiaries and affiliates (“MetLife”), is one of the world’s leading financial services companies, providing insurance, annuities, employee benefits and asset management to help its individual and institutional customers navigate their changing world. Founded in 1868, MetLife has operations in more than 40 markets globally and holds leading positions in the United States, Japan, Latin America, Asia, Europe and the Middle East. For more information, visit www.metlife.com.

Metlife Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Frederick Mitchell to Join MetLife as Vice President of US Government Relations MetLife, Inc. (NYSE: MET) today announced that Frederick (“Freddy”) Mitchell will join the company as vice president, U.S. Government Relations, effective July 26, 2021. He will serve as a senior member of the U.S. government relations team and lead …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Square Data Shows Beauty Industry Recovery as Gross Payment Volume Rises 121% Year-over-Year
Heinz Tomato Ketchup Introduces First 100% Recyclable Cap Delivering the Perfect, Eco-Friendly ...
Eurofins: TruGraf Contracted With Humana for In-network Coverage of Medicare Kidney Transplant Patients
BeiGene Announces Acceptance of a Supplemental Biologics License Application in China for ...
 TESSCO Technologies Announces Preliminary Q1 2022 Select Financial Results and Shares ...
DIDI INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the DiDi Global Inc. Class Action ...
RenaissanceRe Announces $500 Million Public Offering of Depositary Shares Representing 4.20% Series ...
Pinterest to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Results
Buyer Consortium Warns Hollysys Shareholders Not to Be Misled by Company’s Continuing Incomplete ...
Titel
Fortuna and Roxgold complete combination to create a global premier growth-oriented intermediate ...
Group of Cytodyn Stockholders Nominates Five Highly Qualified Director Candidates to Replace Board ...
KE Holdings Inc. Announces Acquisition of Shengdu to Accelerate Expansion of Home Renovation ...
Virgin Galactic Announces First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Arrowhead Pauses ARO-ENaC Phase 1/2 Clinical Study
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
Stand Tall with the Alliance in United in Stormwind, Coming to Hearthstone August 3
Discussion of Results of CEL-SCI’s Phase 3 Trial Is Now Available
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
Report on Carbios’ Liquidity Contract with Natixis ODDO BHF
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Ocugen, Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action ...
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. Announces Shareholder Count
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07.07.21
MetLife to Hold Conference Call for Second Quarter 2021 Results
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
07.07.21
30.06.21
MetLife Named a Best Company for Multicultural Women
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21
22.06.21