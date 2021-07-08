Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American

Trading is expected to commence on the NYSE American at the open of markets on July 13, 2021 under the ticker symbol “SLI”. Trading on the OTCQX will cease concurrent with the NYSE American listing. The common shares of the Company will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the new ticker symbol “SLI” concurrent with the NYSE American listing.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 08, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Standard Lithium Ltd. (“ Standard Lithium ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: SLL) (OTCQX: STLHF) (FRA: S5L), an innovative technology and lithium project development company, announces that it has received approval to list its outstanding common shares on the NYSE American, LLC (the “ NYSE American ”).

Robert Mintak, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, stated: “We are pleased to announce and privileged to receive approval for Standard Lithium to be listed on the NYSE American. This is a significant achievement for the Company. We believe the listing will greatly enhance Standard Lithium’s profile with US capital markets, increasing exposure to a larger and more diverse group of institutional and retail investors. It is also important to highlight that we achieved this milestone without a share consolidation.”

Dr Andy Robinson, President and Chief Operating Officer said: “This is an important step-up for Standard Lithium. Our team is working hard to becoming the next lithium producer in the United States while also demonstrating that with the right approach, extraction and sustainability are not exclusive of each other. This listing on the NYSE is a crucial step in growing the Company and will help us in hitting the important project and corporate goals over the coming quarters.”

Existing shareholders of the Company are not required to take any action in connection with the change in ticker symbol or the listing on NYSE American. Shareholders trading on the existing OTCQB platform will be able to trade on the NYSE American following completion of the listing.

About Standard Lithium Ltd.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The Company's flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial-scale direct lithium extraction demonstration plant at Lanxess's south plant facility in southern Arkansas. The demonstration plant utilizes the company's proprietary LiSTR technology to selectively extract lithium from Lanxess's tail brine. The demonstration plant is being used for proof-of-concept and commercial feasibility studies. The scalable, environmentally friendly process eliminates the use of evaporation ponds, reduces processing time from months to hours and greatly increases the effective recovery of lithium. The company is also pursuing the resource development of over 30,000 acres of separate brine leases located in southwestern Arkansas and approximately 45,000 acres of mineral leases located in the Mojave Desert in San Bernardino county, California.