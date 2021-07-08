KERING EYEWEAR ACQUIRES THE DANISH LUXURY EYEWEAR BRAND LINDBERG

A brand with a unique positioning and solid growth prospects

Fully complementary with Kering Eyewear

Kering Eyewear and the Lindberg family have signed an agreement for Kering Eyewear to acquire 100% of the share capital of LINDBERG.

Founded in 1969 in Denmark by optician Poul-Jørn Lindberg and his wife as an optical store and turned into a multinational company by their son Henrik, LINDBERG is a high-end manufacturer of design-oriented, lightweight, and customizable optical frames with a specialization in titanium. The company’s reputation has been built on its made-to-order capabilities, offering customers the possibility to create their very own bespoke pair of LINDBERG glasses through an extended modular system which contains billions of combinations, in a wide array of materials from titanium to acetate, buffalo horn, wood or precious metals. LINDBERG has developed and patented manufacturing techniques and innovations such as hypoallergenic, multi-adjustable and screwless frames that are key differentiating factors in the high-end eyewear market. As a pioneer, LINDBERG holds a unique positioning in the luxury eyewear industry, resulting in a powerful combination of a sizeable and very profitable company with strong growth potential.

This acquisition is an important milestone in the successful expansion of Kering Eyewear and perfectly fits with its development strategy. Since its start in 2014, Kering Eyewear has built an innovative business model that enabled the company to reach a critical size in the market with close to €600 million wholesale external revenues pre-Covid (FY2019). This acquisition will further reinforce Kering Eyewear as the most relevant player in the luxury eyewear market segment, adding to its portfolio a complementary and proprietary brand with strong legitimacy, undisputed know-how and best-in-class customer service in optical frames.