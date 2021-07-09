Veritone to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on August 3rd

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced the details of its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the second quarter 2021, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question and answer session. To listen, please join the webcast or dial-in. To avoid a wait, if dialing in, please pre-register or call in 20 minutes in advance.