Veritone to Hold Second Quarter 2021 Results Conference Call on August 3rd

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ: VERI), the creator of the world’s first operating system for artificial intelligence, aiWARE, today announced the details of its second quarter 2021 financial results conference call.

Veritone will hold a conference call on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time (1:30 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results for the second quarter 2021, provide an update on the business, and conduct a question and answer session. To listen, please join the webcast or dial-in. To avoid a wait, if dialing in, please pre-register or call in 20 minutes in advance.

    		 

     

    Preregister*:

    https://dpregister.com/sreg/10157840/e9f4c3bca0

      		 

       

      Live audio webcast:

      investors.veritone.com

        		 

         

        Domestic call number:

        844-750-4897

          		 

           

          International call number:

          412-317-5293

            		 

             

            Call ID:

            10157840

            *Callers who pre-register will be emailed, upon registering and again on the day of the call, a conference pass code and unique PIN to gain immediate access to the call and bypass the live operator. Participants may pre-register at any time, including up to and after the call start time.

            About Veritone

            Veritone (Nasdaq: VERI) is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) technology and solutions. The company’s proprietary operating system, aiWARE powers a diverse set of AI applications and intelligent process automation solutions that are transforming both commercial and government organizations. aiWARE orchestrates an expanding ecosystem of machine learning models to transform audio, video, and other data sources into actionable intelligence. The company’s AI developer tools enable its customers and partners to easily develop and deploy custom applications that leverage the power of AI to dramatically improve operational efficiency and unlock untapped opportunities. Veritone is headquartered in Denver, Colorado, and has offices in Costa Mesa, Denver, London, New York and San Diego. To learn more, visit www.veritone.com.

