EPR Properties Announces Resumption of Monthly Cash Dividend to Common Shareholders Following Early Termination of the Covenant Relief Period

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) today announced that it is resuming payment of a monthly cash dividend of $0.25 per common share to its common shareholders, following its decision to terminate the covenant relief period early under certain of its credit facilities. In addition, the Company is providing key business updates on property openings and cash collection levels for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021.

“We are pleased that we continue to show meaningful progress in our property openings and cash collections, which allowed us to be in compliance with our pre-waiver debt covenants for the second quarter,” stated Greg Silvers, President and CEO of EPR Properties. “This performance and positive outlook gave us the confidence to terminate the covenant relief period early under certain of our credit facilities. Exiting this relief period marks an important step in EPR’s ongoing recovery, and allows us to resume certain investment activity and payment of dividends. As a result, we are resuming the payment of our monthly cash dividend to common shareholders, and are doing so at a prudent level which should allow us to grow the dividends over time alongside earnings growth.”

Dividend

The Company announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a monthly cash dividend to common shareholders. The dividend of $0.25 per common share is payable on August 16, 2021 to shareholders of record on July 30, 2021, and represents an annualized dividend of $3.00 per share.

Early Termination of Covenant Relief Period

On July 12, 2021, the Company provided notice of its election to terminate the covenant relief period early and submitted compliance certificates for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 for its Consolidated Credit Agreement that governs its $1.0 billion revolving credit facility (zero balance outstanding at June 30, 2021) and $400.0 million term loan, and its Note Purchase Agreement that governs its $316.2 million of outstanding private placement notes. The certificates provided that the Company was in compliance with all of its financial and other covenants, and would have been even if the covenant relief period had not been in effect during the second quarter.