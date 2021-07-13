checkAd

Absolute Software to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
13.07.2021, 22:05  |  16   |   |   

Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced that the company will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 ended June 30, 2021 on Tuesday, August 10, 2021 after the financial markets close.

The quarterly financial statements and management’s discussion and analysis will be made available at www.absolute.com, and will be filed under Absolute’s profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and on EDGAR at www.sec.gov.

The company will host a conference call that same day at 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time (2:00 p.m. Pacific Time) to discuss its results and business outlook. The call will be accessible by dialing 416-764-8650 or 1- 888-664-6383. A live audio webcast of the conference call will also be available via the Absolute Investor Relations website.

The conference call will be archived for replay until Tuesday, August 17, 2021. To access the archived conference call, please dial 416-764-8677 or 1-888-390-0541 and enter the reservation code 477824. An archived replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days.

About Absolute Software

Absolute Software is a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, delivering a unique security platform that unites the power of self-healing devices, applications and network connectivity. Absolute is the only endpoint security provider embedded in more than half a billion devices that offers a permanent digital connection to see, manage, secure and automatically heal every device, and provides deep insights into the health of devices, applications and network connections. We empower customers with the critical capabilities required in a zero-trust world – enabling them to achieve a secure employee experience, a more effective IT department and a more secure organization in the work from anywhere era. For the latest information, visit www.absolute.com and follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

2021 Absolute Software Corporation. All rights reserved. ABSOLUTE and the ABSOLUTE logo are registered trademarks of Absolute Software Corporation in the United States and/or other countries. Other names or logos mentioned herein may be the trademarks of Absolute or their respective owners. The absence of the symbols and in proximity to each trademark, or at all, herein is not a disclaimer of ownership of the related trademark.

Absolute Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Absolute Software to Report Fourth Quarter and Full-Year Fiscal 2021 Financial Results on August 10, 2021 Absolute Software Corporation (Nasdaq: ABST) (TSX: ABST), a leader in next generation Endpoint Resilience solutions, today announced that the company will release its financial results for its fourth quarter and full-year fiscal 2021 ended June 30, …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
PGIM strengthens alternatives offering with agreement to acquire Montana Capital Partners
CytRx Corporation Enters Into Securities Purchase Agreement for $10 Million With Healthcare-Focused ...
Qurate Retail, Inc. Announces David Rawlinson II as Next President and CEO
Organigram Reports Third Quarter Fiscal 2021 Results
ChargePoint Launches Secondary Public Offering
Fastly Announces Two New Appointments to Board of Directors
Gatos Silver Announces Launch of Proposed Public Offering
Tesla Announces Date for Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Webcast
Hecla Announces Q2 2021 Production
Sokoman Minerals and Benton Resources Option Two Properties Lying within the Grey River Gold ...
Titel
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Waters Corporation Q2 2021 Financial Results Webcast Invitation
Stamps.com Enters Definitive Agreement to be Acquired by Thoma Bravo in $6.6 Billion Transaction
CN and KCS Outline Benefits of Pro-Competitive Combination for Shippers
Cintas Corporation Ranked No. 6 on Selling Power’s “50 Best Companies to Sell For” List in ...
Sensata Technologies to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on July 27, 2021
FireEye to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021
Virgin Galactic Successfully Completes First Fully Crewed Spaceflight
Tilray’s Aphria RX GmbH Subsidiary Completes First Successful Harvest and Delivery of Medical ...
FREYR AS and Alussa Energy Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire umlaut
Aspen Technology Announces New $300 Million Share Repurchase Program
Nexstar Media Names James Baronet Vice President and General Manager of Its Topeka, Kansas, Media ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
01.07.21Absolute Software Completes Acquisition of NetMotion to Deliver the Next Generation of Endpoint Resilience
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
14.06.21Absolute Software Taps Edward Choi as Senior Vice President of Global Alliances
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten