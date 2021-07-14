Celanese Corporation Announces New $1.0 Billion Share Repurchase Authorization

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, today announced that its board of directors has approved a new $1.0 billion share repurchase authorization. The new share repurchase authorization represents approximately 6 percent of the company’s shares outstanding.

In the first half of 2021, the company deployed $500 million to repurchase shares under the previous $1.5 billion share repurchase authorization put in place in 2019 and increased by $500 million in July 2020. As of June 30, 2021, approximately $560 million remained under the existing share repurchase authorization which, combined with this new $1.0 billion authorization, will support future share repurchases.