Wolverine Worldwide Announces Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call for July 29, 2021

Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE: WWW) today announced that it expects to report its second quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, July 29, 2021, at approximately 6:30 a.m. ET. Following the press release, the Company will host a conference call at 8:30 a.m. ET to review results and discuss current business trends.

The conference call will be broadcast live and accessible under “Webcasts & Presentations” in the Investor Relations section of www.wolverineworldwide.com. A replay of the conference call will be available at the Company’s website for a period of approximately 30 days.