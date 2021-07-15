Weingarten Realty Investors Declares Special Cash Distribution

The special distribution is being paid in connection with the anticipated merger of WRI into Kimco Realty Corporation (“Kimco”) and to satisfy the REIT taxable income distribution requirements. Under the terms of the merger agreement, the Company’s payment of the special distribution adjusts the cash consideration to be paid by Kimco at the closing of the merger from $2.89 per share to $2.20 per share, and does not affect the payment of the share consideration of 1.408 newly issued shares of common stock of Kimco for each WRI common share owned immediately prior to the effective time of the merger.

The merger is expected to close on August 3, 2021, pending receipt of the necessary shareholder approvals and satisfaction or waiver of other closing conditions specified in the merger agreement.

About Weingarten Realty Investors

Weingarten Realty Investors (NYSE: WRI) is a shopping center owner, manager and developer. At March 31, 2021, the Company owned or operated under long-term leases, either directly or through its interest in real estate joint ventures or partnerships, a total of 156 properties which are located in 15 states spanning the country from coast to coast. These properties represent approximately 29.8 million square feet of which our interests in these properties aggregated approximately 20.4 million square feet of leasable area. To learn more about the Company, please visit www.weingarten.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains certain “forward-looking” statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. Kimco and the Company intend such forward-looking statements to be covered by the safe harbor provisions for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and include this statement for purposes of complying with the safe harbor provisions. Words such as “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “plans,” “believes,” “seeks,” “estimates,” “will,” “should,” “may,” “projects,” “could,” “estimates” or variations of such words and other similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements, which generally are not historical in nature, but not all forward-looking statements include such identifying words. Forward-looking statements regarding Kimco and the Company include, but are not limited to, statements related to the anticipated acquisition of the Company and the anticipated timing and benefits thereof; Kimco’s expected financing for the transaction; Kimco’s ability to deleverage and its projected target net leverage; and other statements that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are based on each of the companies’ current plans, objectives, estimates, expectations and intentions and inherently involve significant risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, risks and uncertainties associated with: Kimco’s and the Company’s ability to complete the acquisition on the proposed terms or on the anticipated timeline, or at all, including risks and uncertainties related to securing the necessary shareholder approvals and satisfaction of other closing conditions to consummate the acquisition; the occurrence of any event, change or other circumstance that could give rise to the termination of the definitive transaction agreement relating to the proposed transaction; risks related to diverting the attention of the Company and Kimco management from ongoing business operations; failure to realize the expected benefits of the acquisition; significant transaction costs and/or unknown or inestimable liabilities; the risk of shareholder litigation in connection with the proposed transaction, including resulting expense or delay; the risk that the Company’s business will not be integrated successfully or that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected; Kimco’s ability to obtain the expected financing to consummate the acquisition; risks related to future opportunities and plans for the combined company, including the uncertainty of expected future financial performance and results of the combined company following completion of the acquisition; effects relating to the announcement of the acquisition or any further announcements or the consummation of the acquisition on the market price of Kimco’s common stock or the Company’s common shares; the possibility that, if Kimco does not achieve the perceived benefits of the acquisition as rapidly or to the extent anticipated by financial analysts or investors, the market price of Kimco common stock could decline; general adverse economic and local real estate conditions; the inability of major tenants to continue paying their rent obligations due to bankruptcy, insolvency or a general downturn in their business; local real estate conditions; increases in interest rates; foreign currency exchange rates; increases in operating costs and real estate taxes; changes in the dividend policy for Kimco common stock or preferred stock or Kimco’s ability to pay dividends; impairment charges; unanticipated changes in the company’s intention or ability to prepay certain debt prior to maturity and/or hold certain securities until maturity; pandemics or other health crises, such as coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19); and other risks and uncertainties affecting Kimco and the Company, including those described from time to time under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Kimco’s and the Company’s SEC filings and reports, including Kimco’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent filings and reports by either company. Moreover, other risks and uncertainties of which Kimco or the Company are not currently aware may also affect each of the companies’ forward-looking statements and may cause actual results and the timing of events to differ materially from those anticipated. The forward-looking statements made in this communication are made only as of the date hereof or as of the dates indicated in the forward-looking statements, even if they are subsequently made available by Kimco or the Company on their respective websites or otherwise. Neither Kimco nor the Company undertakes any obligation to update or supplement any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, new information, future events, changes in its expectations or other circumstances that exist after the date as of which the forward-looking statements were made.