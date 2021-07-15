checkAd

United Rentals, Inc. Second Quarter 2021 Conference Call and Audio Webcast

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE: URI) will hold its second quarter 2021 conference call with Matt Flannery, chief executive officer, and Jessica Graziano, chief financial officer, on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The company’s second quarter 2021 press release will be issued and available at unitedrentals.com after the market close on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

The conference call will also be available by audio webcast at unitedrentals.com, where it will be archived until the next earnings call. In addition, a replay may be accessed for two weeks following the call at 404-537-3406, passcode 8277784.

About United Rentals

United Rentals, Inc. is the largest equipment rental company in the world. The company has an integrated network of 1,156 rental locations in North America and 11 in Europe. In North America, the company operates in 49 states and every Canadian province. The company’s approximately 18,250 employees serve construction and industrial customers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and others. The company offers approximately 4,000 classes of equipment for rent with a total original cost of $13.49 billion. United Rentals is a member of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, the Barron’s 400 Index and the Russell 3000 Index and is headquartered in Stamford, Conn. Additional information about United Rentals is available at unitedrentals.com.

