American Financial Group, Inc. Declares Special Dividend

Additionally, the Company repurchased $114 million of its common stock during the second quarter of 2021. Through the first six months of 2021, AFG returned $1.58 billion to shareholders in the form of regular and special dividends and share repurchases.

American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: AFG) announced today that it has declared a special, one-time cash dividend of $2.00 per share of American Financial Group Common Stock. The dividend is payable on August 2, 2021, to holders of record on July 26, 2021. The aggregate amount of the payment to be made in connection with this special dividend will be approximately $170 million. This special dividend is in addition to the Company’s regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.50 per share that is scheduled to be paid on July 26, 2021.

AFG Co-CEOs S. Craig Lindner and Carl H. Lindner III stated: “Returning excess capital to shareholders in the form of this $2.00 special dividend is a key component of AFG’s capital management strategy; it reflects AFG’s strong financial position and our confidence in the Company’s financial future. Our Specialty P&C businesses continue to produce strong core operating earnings and generate excess capital. Our excess capital remains at a significant level, which affords us the financial flexibility to grow our Specialty P&C business organically and through acquisitions and start-ups that meet our target return thresholds, make opportunistic repurchases of AFG’s stock and pay additional dividends.”

About American Financial Group, Inc.

American Financial Group is an insurance holding company, based in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through the operations of Great American Insurance Group, AFG is engaged primarily in property and casualty insurance, focusing on specialized commercial products for businesses. Great American Insurance Group’s roots go back to 1872 with the founding of its flagship company, Great American Insurance Company.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. All statements in this press release not dealing with historical results are forward-looking and are based on estimates, assumptions and projections. Examples of such forward-looking statements include statements relating to: the Company's expectations concerning market and other conditions and their effect on future premiums, revenues, earnings, investment activities and the amount and timing of share repurchases; recoverability of asset values; expected losses and the adequacy of reserves for asbestos, environmental pollution and mass tort claims; rate changes; and improved loss experience.