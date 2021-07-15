Granite Secures $28 Million Interchange Access Ramp Project in Redmond, Washington

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the contract to construct the 148th Ave. NE Interchange Access Ramp in downtown Redmond, Washington by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The approximately $28 million award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter committed and awarded projects.

The new access ramp will provide a direct connection from the SR 520 offramp to new arterials, Hopper Street, Lumiere Street, and Shen Street. The upgraded interchange will create an improved offramp alignment that will ease traffic flow. The scope of work consists of constructing a ramp with a 125-foot long cut and cover precast tunnel. The tunnel structure consists of a cast-in-place lower structure topped with a three-sided lid. The project will also include pedestrian improvements in the form of new sidewalks and ramps on 148th Ave. and the new arterials.