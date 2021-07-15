checkAd

Granite Secures $28 Million Interchange Access Ramp Project in Redmond, Washington

Granite (NYSE:GVA) announced it has been awarded the contract to construct the 148th Ave. NE Interchange Access Ramp in downtown Redmond, Washington by the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT). The approximately $28 million award is anticipated to be included in Granite’s second quarter committed and awarded projects.

The new access ramp will provide a direct connection from the SR 520 offramp to new arterials, Hopper Street, Lumiere Street, and Shen Street. The upgraded interchange will create an improved offramp alignment that will ease traffic flow. The scope of work consists of constructing a ramp with a 125-foot long cut and cover precast tunnel. The tunnel structure consists of a cast-in-place lower structure topped with a three-sided lid. The project will also include pedestrian improvements in the form of new sidewalks and ramps on 148th Ave. and the new arterials.

“We are happy to continue our longstanding relationship with WSDOT,” said Blake Ambler, Granite senior project manager. “The improved 148th Ave. Interchange will be a key transportation asset for the cities of Redmond and Bellevue that will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety.”

The project is anticipated to start in September 2021 and projected to be completed in November of 2022.

About Granite

Granite is America’s Infrastructure Company. Incorporated since 1922, Granite (NYSE:GVA) is one of the largest diversified construction and construction materials companies in the United States as well as a full-suite provider in the transportation, water infrastructure, and mineral exploration markets. Granite’s Code of Conduct and strong Core Values guide the company and its employees to uphold the highest ethical standards. Granite is an industry leader in safety and an award-winning firm in quality and sustainability. For more information, visit graniteconstruction.com, and connect with Granite on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

