Delignit further expands production capacity for serial order of motor caravans

Delignit further expands production capacity for serial order of motor caravans

19.07.2021 / 07:30
Blomberg, 19 July 2021. Delignit AG (ISIN DE000A0MZ4B0), a leading manufacturer of ecological, hardwood-based products and system solutions based in Blomberg, is expanding its capacity for the production of interior equipment components for motor caravans following a volume increase by a leading German automotive group.

The announced increase in unit numbers for an existing serial supply contract results in a potential increase in revenue by a single-digit million euro amount per year from 2022 onwards. The eventual revenue impact remains subject to the actual call-off of the OEM customer's non-binding quantity plans underlying the order. Series production for the motor caravan interior components will continue to run until 2029, hence translating into a potential increase in revenue of more than € 20 million over the complete contract term.

The Management Board sees the rising customer demand in the growing motor caravan business as a confirmation of its decision to further expand this market first entered in 2019 as an additional strategic business area of the Delignit Group. The motor caravan market already made significant contributions to the Delignit Group's revenue growth in fiscal 2020, and will remain a key pillar of the growth strategy going forward as well.

About the Delignit Group:

The Delignit Group develops, produces and sells ecological materials and system solutions made of renewable raw materials under the brand name Delignit. As a recognised development, project and serial supplier of leading automotive groups, the Delignit Group is, among other things, world market leader for supplying the automotive industry with cargo bay protection and cargo securing systems for light commercial vehicles. With a variety of applications and a vertical integration that are unique in its industry, the Delignit Group serves numerous other technology sectors, for example as a worldwide system supplier of reputable rail vehicle manufacturers. Delignit solutions have exceptional technical properties and are also used, among other things, as trunk floors in passenger cars, interior equipment for motor caravans and special floors for factory and logistics buildings and to improve building security standards.

