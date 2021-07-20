checkAd

DGAP-DD Henkel AG & Co. KGaA english

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.07.2021 / 14:20
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Friderike
Last name(s): Bagel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Christoph
Last name(s): Kneip
Position: Shareholders' Committee

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Henkel AG & Co. KGaA

b) LEI
549300VZCL1HTH4O4Y49 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0006048408

b) Nature of the transaction
Acceptance of an inheritance in the amount of 350,428 ordinary shares in a community of heirs with one other person who is subject to the reporting requirements under Art. 19 MAR and 2 other persons who are not subject to the reporting requirements under Art. 19 MAR.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
0.00 EUR 0.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-16; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Henkel AG & Co. KGaA
Henkel Str. 67
40191 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.henkel.de

 
