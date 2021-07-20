checkAd

Agilent PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx Expands CE-IVD mark in Non-small Cell Lung Cancer (NSCLC)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) today announced that the company’s PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx assay is now labeled for expanded use in patients with non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) in the European Union. PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx can now be used as an aid in identifying NSCLC patients with tumor PD-L1 expression of Tumor Proportion Score (TPS) ≥ 50% for treatment with Libtayo (cemiplimab). This announcement underscores Agilent's continuing commitment to the development of IHC-based diagnostics for cancer therapy.

Lung cancer is the leading cause of cancer death overall and the 2nd most commonly diagnosed cancer in Europe.1 NSCLC makes up approximately 85% of all lung cancer cases.2 In Europe, the average five-year survival rate for lung cancer is less than 20%.3

“This expanded indication for PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx will enable pathologists in Europe to identify patients with NSCLC who may be eligible for treatment with Libtayo,” said Sam Raha, president of Agilent's Diagnostics and Genomics Group. “This further demonstrates Agilent’s commitment to partnering with leading pharmaceutical companies to develop IHC-based diagnostics for targeted cancer therapy.”

Anti-PD-1 immunotherapies such as Libtayo offer new treatment options for patients with advanced NSCLC.4 Sanofi and Regeneron developed Libtayo and partnered with Agilent for the use of PD-L1 IHC 22C3 pharmDx to evaluate PD-L1 expression in patients in the pivotal EMPOWER-Lung 1 (Study 1624) clinical trial.4

Libtayo is a fully-human monoclonal antibody targeting the immune checkpoint receptor PD-1 on T-cells. By binding to PD-1, Libtayo has been shown to block cancer cells from using the PD-1 pathway to suppress T-cell activation.4

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies Inc. (NYSE: A) is a global leader in life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets, delivering insight and innovation toward improving the quality of life. Agilent instruments, software, services, solutions, and people provide trusted answers to customers' most challenging questions. The company generated revenue of $5.34 billion in fiscal 2020 and employs 16,400 people worldwide. Information about Agilent is available at www.agilent.com. To receive the latest Agilent news, subscribe to the Agilent Newsroom. Follow Agilent on LinkedIn, Twitter, and Facebook.

