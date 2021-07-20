checkAd

Advanced Drainage Systems to Announce First Quarter Fiscal 2022 Results on August 5, 2021

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE: WMS) (“ADS” or the “Company”), a leading global manufacturer of stormwater and onsite septic wastewater management products and solutions for commercial, residential, infrastructure and agricultural applications, today announced that it will release its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended June 30, 2021 before the market opens on August 5, 2021.

President and Chief Executive Officer, Scott Barbour, and Chief Financial Officer, Scott Cottrill will host a conference call and webcast on August 5, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. ET to discuss the results.

The live webcast will be accessible via the “Events Calendar” section of the Company’s Investor Relations website, www.investors.ads-pipe.com. Participants may also register here for this conference call, or copy and paste the following text into your browser: http://www.directeventreg.com/registration/event/2558055. After registering, participants will receive a confirmation through email, including dial in details and unique conference call codes for entry. Registration is open through the live call. To ensure participants are connected for the full call, please register at least 10 minutes before the start of the call. An archived version of the webcast will be available following the call.

About the Company

Advanced Drainage Systems is a leading provider of innovative water management solutions in the stormwater and on-site septic wastewater industries, providing superior drainage solutions for use in the construction and agriculture marketplace. For over 50 years, the Company has been manufacturing a variety of innovative and environmentally friendly alternatives to traditional materials. Its innovative products are used across a broad range of end markets and applications, including non-residential, residential, infrastructure and agriculture applications. The Company has established a leading position in many of these end markets by leveraging its national sales and distribution platform, overall product breadth and scale and manufacturing excellence. Founded in 1966, the Company operates a global network of approximately 60 manufacturing plants and 30 distribution centers. To learn more about Advanced Drainage Systems, please visit the Company’s website at www.adspipe.com.

