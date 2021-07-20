checkAd

Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business Combination

Opportunity Financial, LLC (“OppFi”), a leading financial technology platform that powers banks to help everyday consumers gain access to credit, and FG New America Acquisition Corp. (NYSE: FGNA), a special purpose acquisition corporation (“SPAC”), announced today that they have completed their previously announced business combination (the “Business Combination”). The Business Combination was approved by FGNA’s stockholders at its special meeting held on July 16, 2021, and closed on July 20, 2021.

The company now operates as OppFi, Inc. OppFi’s Class A common stock and warrants will begin trading on the NYSE under the ticker symbols “OPFI” and “OPFI WS,” respectively, on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. OppFi will be ringing the closing bell onsite at the New York Stock Exchange on July 27, 2021 in celebration. FGNA’s public units separated into their component securities upon consummation of the Business Combination and, as a result, no longer trade as a separate security and are being delisted from the NYSE.

OppFi will continue to be led by Jared Kaplan, Chief Executive Officer, and Shiven Shah, Chief Financial Officer.

Jared Kaplan stated, “We are tremendously proud of the financial technology platform we have built and our commitment to serving consumers excluded from the traditional banking system through fair, transparent products and an extraordinary customer experience. We are very excited to move into the public markets and strengthen our position as the financial champion for the nearly 150 million everyday consumers in the United States. We continue to innovate our array of products, technology and capabilities and look forward to introducing those to consumers in the years ahead.”

FGNA Chairman Joe Moglia stated, “We continue to be very impressed by the significant growth the OppFi team has achieved. We look forward to their ongoing expansion as the company builds out its digital and data driven platform to reach the millions of consumers who could benefit from expanded access to financial products.”

Moelis & Company served as exclusive financial advisor to OppFi. ThinkEquity, a division of Fordham Financial Management, Inc., Piper Sandler & Co., Needham & Company, JMP Securities LLC, Northland Securities and D.A. Davidson & Co. served as capital markets advisors to FG New America Acquisition Corp. DLA Piper LLP (US) is serving as legal advisor to OppFi. White & Case LLP served as legal advisor to FG New America Acquisition Corp.

