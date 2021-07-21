checkAd

Worldpay from FIS selected by Crypto Exchange OKCoin to support Global Expansion and Growth

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 14:00  |  25   |   |   

Financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS (NYSE: FIS) has been selected by cryptocurrency platform OKCoin to provide global merchant acquiring and foreign exchange services to support its continued global expansion, currently spanning 190 countries.

OKCoin is a global exchange that enables customers to easily transition between crypto and fiat currency into bitcoin, ethereum and 25+ other cryptocurrencies, as well as earn yield via staking on DeFi protocols. The exchange was looking for a proven and experienced partner to make card-to-crypto payments easier for its global customers.

The exchange will leverage Worldpay’s global scale and foreign exchange services, enabling smooth credit and debit card payments for customers to purchase crypto. The partnership will help OKCoin seamlessly expand into new markets while providing superior reporting, analytics and fraud monitoring, with high authorization rates.

“Worldpay has extensive experience guiding cryptocurrency exchanges through the complexities of the global payment ecosystem,” said Jason Pavona, General Manager for North America, Worldpay Merchant Solutions at FIS. “For the past eight years, we have worked with some of the world’s biggest crypto exchanges, building solutions to open up card payments and payouts to consumers using crypto exchanges. Interest in crypto currencies has never been greater and making exchanges more accessible to consumers by enabling global card-to-crypto payments is now more important than ever. “

“Our mission is to enable seamless transition between local currencies and cryptocurrencies to grow the ecosystem across the globe, and to provide intuitive products which enable our customers to participate in the crypto economy with none of the complexities,” said Jason Lau, OKCoin COO. “Worldpay’s extensive experience in the industry is helping us in that goal through card payments across all other markets. As we activate new markets and local currencies, opening up new channels of payments will play a key part in our growth, as well as the overall cryptocurrency industry.”

FIS processes over $2 trillion in transactions annually across more than 100 countries in numerous payments types and currencies. The company, which serves 5 of the top 10 cryptocurrency exchanges, has recently announced a number of cryptocurrency-focused initiatives in its mission to advance the way the world pays, banks and invests.

About FIS

FIS is a leading provider of technology solutions for merchants, banks and capital markets firms globally. Our employees are dedicated to advancing the way the world pays, banks and invests by applying our scale, deep expertise and data-driven insights. We help our clients use technology in innovative ways to solve business-critical challenges and deliver superior experiences for their customers. Headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida, FIS is a Fortune 500 company and is a member of Standard & Poor’s 500 Index. To learn more, visit www.fisglobal.com. Follow FIS on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter (@FISGlobal).

Fidelity National Information Services Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Worldpay from FIS selected by Crypto Exchange OKCoin to support Global Expansion and Growth Financial technology leader Worldpay from FIS (NYSE: FIS) has been selected by cryptocurrency platform OKCoin to provide global merchant acquiring and foreign exchange services to support its continued global expansion, currently spanning 190 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
Comcast Business Mobile Launches to Small Businesses Nationwide
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Opportunity Financial (“OppFi”) and FG New America Acquisition Corp. Complete Business ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for ...
National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Pricing of Upsized Public Offering of Common Shares
Titel
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation for Venclexta in Combination With Azacitidine for the ...
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Aqua Pennsylvania Wastewater Treatment Plant Recognized With Award for Outstanding Performance
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Crypto Payments Infrastructure Provider MoonPay Chooses Worldpay from FIS for Global Expansion and Card-to-Crypto Services
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
13.07.21Fifth Third Bank Selects FIS for Core Banking and Wealth Management Platforms
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
08.07.21FIS to Report Second Quarter Earnings on August 3, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
24.06.21USALLIANCE Financial Selects FIS’ Payments One to Modernize Credit and Debit Card Processing
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
23.06.21FIS Releases 2020 Global Sustainability Report, Highlighting Progress in Environmental, Social and Governance Areas
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten