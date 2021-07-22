Q1 2021 Q2 2021 H1 2021 H1 2020 H2 2020 Change H1 2021

vs

H1 2020 H2 2020

M&P working interest production

Gabon (oil) bopd 15,120 15,256 15,189 18,134 15,671 -16% -3%

Angola (oil) bopd 3,333 3,786 3,561 4,108 3,759 -13% -5%

Tanzania (gas) mmcfd 40.7 36.5 38.6 28.0 34.9 +38% +11%

Total boepd 25,240 25,124 25,182 26,917 25,243 -6% -0%

Average sale price

Oil $/bbl 57.3 68.5 63.0 34.6 45.5 +82% +38%

Gas $/mmBtu 3.34 3.35 3.35 3.32 3.31 +1% +1%

Sales

Gabon $mm 71 80 151 119 122 +27% +24%

Angola $mm 12 16 28 20 20 +38% +39%

Tanzania $mm 13 12 25 17 26 +49% -7%

Valued production $mm 96 108 204 156 169 +31% +21%

Drilling activities $mm 0 0 1 6 0

Restatement for lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation $mm -11 -6 -16 -20 19

Consolidated sales $mm 85 102 188 142 188 +32% +0%

M&P’s working interest production stood at 25,182 boepd in H1 2021, relatively unchanged from H2 2020 (25,243 boepd), with production declines in Gabon and Angola being offset by increased gas production in Tanzania.

The average sale price of oil was $63.0/bbl for the period, up 82% versus H1 2020 ($34.6/bbl) and 38% versus H2 2020 ($45.5/bbl).

The Group’s valued production (income from production activities, excluding lifting imbalances and inventory revaluation) stood at $204 million for H1 2021, a rise of 31% versus H1 2020 and 21% versus H2 2020. The restatement of lifting imbalances ($38 million produced but not lifted during the period, which saw just two liftings for the Group), net of inventory revaluation, had a negative impact of $16 million in the first half of the year. As a result, the Group’s consolidated sales for first-half 2021 came in at $188 million.

Production activities

Gabon

M&P’s working interest oil production (80%) on the Ezanga permit was 15,189 bopd (gross production: 18,986 bopd) in H1 2021, stable compared with the production level of H2 2020 (15,671 bopd for M&P working interest). The lack of drilling since March 2020 adversely affected the fields’ production potential, which currently stands at around 21,000 bopd (gross).

After production cuts imposed under OPEC quotas came to an end, M&P resumed development drilling in the middle of July, which is expected to significantly increase the production potential. A campaign of stimulation operations also began in mid-July to optimise the production and injectivity of some existing wells.

Tanzania

M&P’s working interest gas production (48.06%) on the Mnazi Bay permit stood at 38.6 mmcfd (gross production: 80.30 mmcfd) for H1 2021, up 38% from H1 2020 and up 11% from H2 2020. The low seasonal demand usually observed during the rainy season (which more or less coincides with Q2) did not materialise this year, and M&P’s working interest production came in at 36.5 mmcfd in Q2 2021, versus 25.4 mmcfd in Q2 2020.

A presentation adjustment explains the relative decline in sequential sales versus H2 2020, despite higher production. It should be noted that this adjustment does not affect operating income.

Angola

M&P’s working interest production (20%) in Block 3/05 in H1 2021 was 3,561 bopd (gross production: 17,804 bopd). Output from the asset rose sharply in Q2 2021 (up 14% from Q1 2021) following the completion of maintenance work, which had caused operations to be suspended or significantly reduced at the end of February and throughout March.

Workover operations are planned for the second half of 2021, which should in particular see production resume on Block 3/05A.

Financial position

M&P’s cash position at 30 June 2021 was $167 million, relatively unchanged from 31 December 2020 ($168 million) due to just two liftings during the period. M&P nevertheless repaid $41 million in debt in H1 2021, reducing its total debt to $580 million. At end-June 2021 net debt stood at $413 million, versus $455 million as of 31 December 2020.

As announced in the first quarter 2021 press release, the sum of $43 million corresponding to the debt owed by Gabon Oil Company (GOC) to M&P in respect of pre-2018 carrying costs remains frozen in an escrow account. Discussions are now at an advanced stage with GOC and the Gabonese authorities to find a positive and constructive resolution to this situation, and also to other matters currently ongoing with the Gabonese Republic.

