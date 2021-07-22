checkAd

DZS Launches XCelerate by DZS, a New Line of 10 Gig-Class Fiber Access Cards and Systems that Redefine Network Evolution Economics

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
22.07.2021, 14:02  |  33   |   |   

News Summary:

  • XCelerate by DZS increases the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services at scale by enabling rapid transition from GPON to XGS-PON and one gigabit Ethernet to 10 gigabit Ethernet via any service port across a range of existing DZS Velocity chassis and 10 gig optimized stackable options.
  • Anticipating the shift to increasingly open and decentralized networks, the breakthrough system-on-a-chip architecture of XCelerate by DZS allows service providers to transition to disaggregated architectures at their own pace by leveraging the same equipment used to pivot to multi-gigabit services, dramatically enhancing the economics of network evolution.
  • Consolidated Communications to leverage XCelerate by DZS cards across its footprint of DZS Velocity chassis to accelerate rollout of multi-gigabit services to 1.6 million homes and small businesses.

PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, today launched XCelerate by DZS, a new line of next generation, 10 gig-class fiber access line cards, access switches and fixed form factor optical line terminal (OLT) solutions that offer unrivalled multi-gigabit advanced services on any port (@ASAP) flexibility. Part of the DZS Velocity portfolio and powered by sdNOS, XCelerate by DZS is built to make mass scale 10 gig fiber-based service deployments possible at a lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) by protecting investments in current generation DZS systems, allowing investments in next generation DZS Velocity systems and accelerating the network transformation required to meet the emerging multi-gigabit, open and disaggregated future. Consolidated Communications (CCI), a top-ten national fiber provider in the United State when measured by route miles, is leveraging XCelerate by DZS solutions to pass over 1.6 million homes and small businesses over five years with symmetrical, multi-gigabit capable services enabled by XGS-PON technology (see companion news release).

Built with an innovative “system-on-a-card” architecture, this new product line supports a broad range of widely deployed and next generation fiber access technologies, including GPON/XGS-PON, 1 Gbps/10 Gbps Active Ethernet today and will expand to support the emerging 25GS-PON and 50G PON standards in the future. Unparalleled in the access industry, any of these gigabit and multi-gigabit services can be deployed @ASAP, enabling the seamless, cost effective and operationally optimized deployment of multiple technologies simultaneously and transition between these technologies instantly on any service port. Designed with an open, disaggregated future in mind, the XCelerate by DZS line of products are deployed in traditional CO/edge offices, as well as fully disaggregated scenarios supported by an SDN/NFV cloud-native deployment architecture. We believe that this unprecedented flexibility translates into compelling economic value for service providers, allowing them to transform at their own pace and at the industry’s lowest TCO while providing peace of mind that they can accelerate to a multi-gigabit, fully disaggregated future on demand.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DZS Launches XCelerate by DZS, a New Line of 10 Gig-Class Fiber Access Cards and Systems that Redefine Network Evolution Economics News Summary: XCelerate by DZS increases the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services at scale by enabling rapid transition from GPON to XGS-PON and one gigabit Ethernet to 10 gigabit Ethernet via any service port …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Nasdaq, Inc. Announces $475 Million Accelerated Stock Repurchase Program
Isabell Moessler Appointed New Head Of Distribution EMEA At Crypto ETP Issuer 21Shares Adding 5 New ...
Generation Mining maintains operatorship and majority control of Marathon Project as ...
Sorrento Announces That Its Subsidiary Levena and Its Partner Escugen Have Received Clearance to ...
The Dallas Morning News names Gannett executive Katrice Hardy Executive Editor
Brookfield Announces Pricing of US$600 Million Green Note Offering and US$250 Million Re-Opening of ...
Eargo and VARTA Empower Better Hearing Through all New Eargo 5 Hearing Aid
Major Precious Metals Completes Final Tranche of $10 Million Private Placement
Eldorado Gold Acquires Shares of Probe Metals Inc.
Further encouraging results confirm the prospectivity of the São Domingos Project
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
St. James Gold Corp. (TSX-V: LORD) Reports on New Gold Exploration at Grub Line Property, Newfoundland, Canada
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Enthusiast Gaming Appoints Leading Venture Capitalist John Albright to its Board of Directors
Grayscale Investments and CoinDesk Indexes Launch Decentralized Finance (DeFi) Fund and Index
Venus Concept Announces Health Canada Authorization and CE Mark for Venus Fiore Feminine Health ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Responsible Solar: First Solar Invests $11 Million in Underserved American Communities
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board