DZS Launches XCelerate by DZS, a New Line of 10 Gig-Class Fiber Access Cards and Systems that Redefine Network Evolution Economics

News Summary:



XCelerate by DZS increases the velocity with which service providers can leap to multi-gigabit services at scale by enabling rapid transition from GPON to XGS-PON and one gigabit Ethernet to 10 gigabit Ethernet via any service port across a range of existing DZS Velocity chassis and 10 gig optimized stackable options.

Anticipating the shift to increasingly open and decentralized networks, the breakthrough system-on-a-chip architecture of XCelerate by DZS allows service providers to transition to disaggregated architectures at their own pace by leveraging the same equipment used to pivot to multi-gigabit services, dramatically enhancing the economics of network evolution.

Consolidated Communications to leverage XCelerate by DZS cards across its footprint of DZS Velocity chassis to accelerate rollout of multi-gigabit services to 1.6 million homes and small businesses.



PLANO, Texas, July 22, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DZS (NASDAQ: DZSI), a global leader in optical and packet-based mobile transport, broadband connectivity, and software defined networking solutions, today launched XCelerate by DZS, a new line of next generation, 10 gig-class fiber access line cards, access switches and fixed form factor optical line terminal (OLT) solutions that offer unrivalled multi-gigabit advanced services on any port (@ASAP) flexibility. Part of the DZS Velocity portfolio and powered by sdNOS, XCelerate by DZS is built to make mass scale 10 gig fiber-based service deployments possible at a lowest total cost of ownership (TCO) by protecting investments in current generation DZS systems, allowing investments in next generation DZS Velocity systems and accelerating the network transformation required to meet the emerging multi-gigabit, open and disaggregated future. Consolidated Communications (CCI), a top-ten national fiber provider in the United State when measured by route miles, is leveraging XCelerate by DZS solutions to pass over 1.6 million homes and small businesses over five years with symmetrical, multi-gigabit capable services enabled by XGS-PON technology (see companion news release).

Built with an innovative “system-on-a-card” architecture, this new product line supports a broad range of widely deployed and next generation fiber access technologies, including GPON/XGS-PON, 1 Gbps/10 Gbps Active Ethernet today and will expand to support the emerging 25GS-PON and 50G PON standards in the future. Unparalleled in the access industry, any of these gigabit and multi-gigabit services can be deployed @ASAP, enabling the seamless, cost effective and operationally optimized deployment of multiple technologies simultaneously and transition between these technologies instantly on any service port. Designed with an open, disaggregated future in mind, the XCelerate by DZS line of products are deployed in traditional CO/edge offices, as well as fully disaggregated scenarios supported by an SDN/NFV cloud-native deployment architecture. We believe that this unprecedented flexibility translates into compelling economic value for service providers, allowing them to transform at their own pace and at the industry’s lowest TCO while providing peace of mind that they can accelerate to a multi-gigabit, fully disaggregated future on demand.