checkAd

EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report June 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
23.07.2021, 06:46  |  52   |   |   

EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results
HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report June 2021

23-Jul-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST
Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year with a profit of CHF 136 million. The increase in the net asset value per share (NAV) amounted to 6.3 percent. The share price rose by 6.9 percent. The investment approach with holdings in private and public companies around the globe proved itself once again.

The portfolio of private companies (including public companies originating from the private portfolio) resulted in an increase in value of CHF 90 million. A number of transactions contributed to this. Three companies successfully went public: Werewolf Therapeutics, Ambrx Biopharma and Monte Rosa Therapeutics. In addition, Valo Health signed a merger agreement with listed company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Swixx BioPharma, NiKang Therapeutics and ConnectRN completed financing rounds with external investors at higher valuations, and Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in leading Indian healthcare platform 1mg. The public companies originating from the private portfolio also increased in value in aggregate. The share price of Cathay Biotech in China rose by around 30 percent, offsetting the decline in the majority of the other holdings.

The value of fund investments decreased by CHF 9 million in the quarter under review. This was mainly due to the decline in the share price of Seer Inc., the largest investment in the HBM Genomics Fund.

The portfolio of other public companies contributed CHF 45 million to profit. This came mainly from the investments in the fast-growing Indian biopharmaceutical company Laurus Labs, the US company Biohaven Pharmaceuticals and the new investment in Hutchmed China. In addition to its listing on Nasdaq, Hutchmed China completed an IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during the quarter under review, with HBM Healthcare Investments participating as a cornerstone investor with USD 20 million.

Seite 1 von 3
HBM Healthcare Investments Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-Adhoc HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report June 2021 EQS Group-Ad-hoc: HBM Healthcare Investments AG / Key word(s): Quarter Results HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report June 2021 23-Jul-2021 / 06:46 CET/CEST Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR The issuer is solely …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: SHOP APOTHEKE EUROPE: Prognoseänderung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
DGAP-Adhoc: Advanced Blockchain AG strebt vollständige Übernahme der FinPro AG an
DGAP-Adhoc: Commerzbank-Vorstand beendet Projekt zur Auslagerung der Wertpapierabwicklung - Sonderabschreibung ...
DGAP-News: Abivax kündigt Durchführung einer Kapitalerhöhung sowie Ausgabe von Wandelanleihen in Höhe von ...
PNE AG: Erneut erfolgreiche PPA-Abschlüsse: PNE vermittelt Stromlieferverträge (PPAs) mit insgesamt 30 ...
DGAP-News: MegaWatt Lithium and Battery Metals Corp. schließt IP-Messung bei Cobalt Hill in British Columbia ...
DGAP-Adhoc: H&R GmbH & Co. KGaA: Vorläufige Geschäftszahlen für das erste Halbjahr 2021
Strategische Überlegungen zu vier europäischen Oiltanking Tanklägern im fortgeschrittenen ...
DGAP-News: Intershop setzt profitables Wachstum im ersten Halbjahr 2021 fort
DGAP-News: Nabaltec AG: Dr. Alexander Risch takes over as new COO, succeeding Dr. Michael Klimes
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Dividendenzahlung für das Geschäftsjahr 2021 und Erwerb ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg steigert Produktion im Bereich E-Mobilität
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
EQS-News: Relief Reports that its U.S. Collaboration Partner has Presented Evidence that Aviptadil Helps to ...
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
DGAP-WpÜG: Übernahmeangebot / Zielgesellschaft: STS Group AG; Bieter: Adler Pelzer Holding GmbH
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
06:46 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments Quartalsbericht Juni 2021 (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
06:46 UhrEQS-Adhoc: HBM Healthcare Investments Quartalsbericht Juni 2021
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
16.07.21EQS-News: Key Figures 15.07.2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21EQS-News: Key Figures 30.06.2021
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
25.06.21DGAP-Adhoc: Erfolgreicher Börsengang für das HBM-Portfoliounter-nehmen Monte Rosa Therapeutics (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
25.06.21EQS-Adhoc: Successful IPO for HBM portfolio company Monte Rosa Therapeutics
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
25.06.21EQS-Adhoc: Erfolgreicher Börsengang für das HBM-Portfoliounter-nehmen Monte Rosa Therapeutics
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs