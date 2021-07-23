HBM Healthcare Investments Quarterly Report June 2021

HBM Healthcare Investments closed the first quarter of the 2021/2022 financial year with a profit of CHF 136 million. The increase in the net asset value per share (NAV) amounted to 6.3 percent. The share price rose by 6.9 percent. The investment approach with holdings in private and public companies around the globe proved itself once again.

The portfolio of private companies (including public companies originating from the private portfolio) resulted in an increase in value of CHF 90 million. A number of transactions contributed to this. Three companies successfully went public: Werewolf Therapeutics, Ambrx Biopharma and Monte Rosa Therapeutics. In addition, Valo Health signed a merger agreement with listed company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. Swixx BioPharma, NiKang Therapeutics and ConnectRN completed financing rounds with external investors at higher valuations, and Tata Digital acquired a majority stake in leading Indian healthcare platform 1mg. The public companies originating from the private portfolio also increased in value in aggregate. The share price of Cathay Biotech in China rose by around 30 percent, offsetting the decline in the majority of the other holdings.

The value of fund investments decreased by CHF 9 million in the quarter under review. This was mainly due to the decline in the share price of Seer Inc., the largest investment in the HBM Genomics Fund.

The portfolio of other public companies contributed CHF 45 million to profit. This came mainly from the investments in the fast-growing Indian biopharmaceutical company Laurus Labs, the US company Biohaven Pharmaceuticals and the new investment in Hutchmed China. In addition to its listing on Nasdaq, Hutchmed China completed an IPO on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange during the quarter under review, with HBM Healthcare Investments participating as a cornerstone investor with USD 20 million.