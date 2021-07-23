ECOPact green concrete marks first anniversary, enabling sustainable construction worldwide

ECOPact now available in 24 markets across all five regions one year since global launch



ECOPact reduces carbon footprint of concrete by at least 30%, contributing to Holcim's net zero targets



A milestone in Holcim's transformation to become the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions



ECOPact, the industry's broadest range of green concrete, is now available in twenty-four markets, covering all five of Holcim's global regions. Holcim has reached this milestone as it marks the first anniversary of ECOPact's global rollout, a key pillar in the company's net zero journey. Expanding ECOPact's net zero ambition, Holcim commits to global production of carbon neutral concrete by 2050.

Jan Jenisch, CEO: 'I am committed to driving low-carbon and circular building solutions to enable a net zero future. The growing demand for ECOPact globally is a great demonstration of how we are part of building a greener world, from Argentina to the United States. I congratulate our teams for making this happen and look forward to more successes ahead on the way to making Holcim the global leader in innovative and sustainable building solutions.'

ECOPact green concrete is sold at a range of low-carbon levels, starting with a 30% lower carbon footprint compared to standard (CEM I) concrete. Its sustainability profile is driven by low-emission raw materials and by decarbonizing its operations, including the use of alternative fuels.

Marking its first anniversary, ECOPact green concrete is now available globally in the following 24 markets: Argentina, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, Ecuador, El Salvador, France, Germany, Greece, India, Italy, Jordan, Mexico, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Serbia, Spain, Switzerland, the UK and the United States.