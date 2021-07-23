checkAd

DGAP-DD windeln.de SE english

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

23.07.2021 / 16:34
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Name and legal form: Hauptstadt Mobile HM GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Maurice
Last name(s): Reimer
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
windeln.de SE

b) LEI
391200QX3JB9AM3VJG21 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000WNDL128

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.30 EUR 746675.80 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.30 EUR 746675.80 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
2021-07-23; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


23.07.2021
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: windeln.de SE
Stefan-George-Ring 23
81929 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.windeln.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

69656  23.07.2021 



