H2O Innovation Wins Six New Projects and Commissions Six Others

QUEBEC CITY, July 26, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (TSXV: HEO) – H2O Innovation Inc. (“H2O Innovation” or the “Corporation”) is pleased to announce that it has recently been awarded six new capital equipment projects in its Water Technologies & Services (“WTS”) business line and reached substantial completion on six others. These new contracts, with a total value of $4.8 M, bring the WTS backlog to $34.8 M.

On the first project, H2O Innovation will supply a containerized water treatment system for a customer in Canada producing renewable ethanol. The Corporation will treat surface water from the St-Lawrence River using a multi-unit treatment process in a phased approach to provide 78 GPM (425 m3/day) in phase 1 and 112 GPM (610 m3/day) in phase 2 of boiler feed water. The system consists of pretreatment using automatic strainers, raw water pumping, multimedia filters (“MMF”), reverse osmosis (“RO”), electrodeionization (“EDI”), skid packages for a clean-in-place (“CIP”), chemical dosing and distribution pumps. The system is designed using modified shipping containers to minimize installation work and provide a compact footprint.

The Corporation’s WTS business line will also supply two containerized water treatment systems for workers camps in the province of Quebec. These two systems will use nanofiltration (“NF”) technology to treat surface water and produce 10,567 GPD (40 m3/day) of potable water.

In collaboration with Burns & McDonnell, H2O Innovation will provide a SILOTM packaged wastewater treatment system for Clorox’s facility in Kentucky. The SILOTM platform was developed in-house as a simplified approach to membrane bioreactor (“MBR”) treatment for smaller applications and decentralized treatment facilities where installation costs, ease of operation, and low maintenance are key differentiators. This SILO system will produce up to 25,000 GPD (100 m3/day) and be delivered to site in early 2022. The Corporation will supply the system and provide training and start-up services.

With the recent commissioning of the Granbury, Texas RO treatment system, the WTS team has completed a busy period in which they reached substantial completion on six projects. In addition to include a Piedmont mega cartridge filter housing, the Granbury project required a compact design to efficiently use the space around existing equipment. The WTS team had to split the single-skid design into two smaller parts which were then connected once in place. “This project really highlights the ability of H2O Innovation to understand and solve our customers' issues, whether the limitations or challenges are process, design, or water-quality related,” said Frédéric Dugré, President and Chief Executive Officer of H2O Innovation.

