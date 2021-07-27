PulteGroup Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $503 million, or $1.90 per share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $456 million, or $1.72 per share, after excluding a $46 million pre-tax insurance benefit and a tax benefit of $12 million resulting from a change in valuation allowances associated with state net operating loss carryforwards. Prior year reported net income was $349 million, or $1.29 per share. Adjusted net income for the prior year period was $311 million, or $1.15 per share, after excluding a $61 million pre-tax insurance benefit and $10 million of pre-tax charges associated with actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“PulteGroup reported outstanding second quarter financial results, driven by strong top line growth in combination with a 270-basis point increase in our gross margin,” said Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup. “With a backlog exceeding 20,000 homes valued at $9.8 billion, I believe the Company is well positioned to realize further gains in the coming quarters as we work to grow our operations and continue to deliver high returns on equity, which totaled 25.7%* for the trailing 12 months.”
“We are experiencing very favorable market dynamics, led by strong housing demand and a generally limited inventory of new and existing homes,” added Marshall. “With the economy continuing to recover, a very positive job market, low interest rates and high levels of consumer confidence, we remain optimistic about demand conditions and the overall strength of the housing market going forward.”
Home sale revenues for the second quarter increased 31% over the second quarter of last year to $3.2 billion. The increase in revenues for the quarter was driven by a 22% increase in closings to 7,232 homes, along with a 7% increase in average sales price to $447,000. The increase in average sales price for the second quarter reflects the benefit of price increases the Company has realized across all buyer groups.
Homebuilding gross margin for the second quarter was 26.6%, which represents an increase of 270 basis points over the comparable prior year period and an increase of 110 basis points from the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s reported SG&A expense for the quarter of $272 million, or 8.4% of home sale revenues, included the $46 million pre-tax insurance benefit recorded in the period. Excluding this benefit, the Company’s adjusted SG&A expense for the quarter was $319 million, or 9.8% of home sale revenues. The Company’s reported SG&A expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $197 million, or 8.0% of home sale revenues, with an adjusted SG&A expense of $247 million, or 10.0% of home sale revenues.
Second quarter net new orders increased 28% over the prior year to 8,322 homes. The dollar value of net new orders was $4.3 billion, which is an increase of 59% over the comparable prior year period. For the second quarter, the Company operated out of an average of 808 communities.
The Company’s unit backlog at the end of the second quarter was 20,056 homes, which represents an increase of 52%, or 6,842 homes, over the prior year backlog of 13,214 homes. The dollar value of homes in backlog was $9.8 billion, which represents an increase of 70% over last year.
Pre-tax income for the Company's financial services operations was $51 million, down from $60 million last year, as higher loan volumes were offset by a more competitive pricing environment. Mortgage capture rate for the second quarter was 86% compared with 87% last year.
Inclusive of the $12 million tax benefit realized in the period, the Company’s reported income tax expense was $136 million, representing an effective tax rate of 21.3%.
The Company ended the second quarter with $1.7 billion of cash after using available funds to repurchase 3.6 million of its common shares for $200 million, or an average price of $55.84 per share. At quarter end, the Company had a net debt-to-capital ratio of 4.5%.
* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.
About PulteGroup
PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM), based in Atlanta, Georgia, is one of America’s largest homebuilding companies with operations in more than 40 markets throughout the country. Through its brand portfolio that includes Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods, the company is one of the industry’s most versatile homebuilders able to meet the needs of multiple buyer groups and respond to changing consumer demand. PulteGroup’s purpose is building incredible places where people can live their dreams.
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
($000's omitted, except per share data)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
|
3,235,379
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,472,029
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,831,889
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,693,532
|
|
|
Land sale and other revenues
|
33,076
|
|
|
|
26,950
|
|
|
|
60,235
|
|
|
|
45,877
|
|
|
|
3,268,455
|
|
|
|
2,498,979
|
|
|
|
5,892,124
|
|
|
|
4,739,409
|
|
|
Financial Services
|
91,029
|
|
|
|
94,802
|
|
|
|
197,150
|
|
|
|
149,352
|
|
|
Total revenues
|
3,359,484
|
|
|
|
2,593,781
|
|
|
|
6,089,274
|
|
|
|
4,888,761
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Homebuilding Cost of Revenues:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home sale cost of revenues
|
(2,375,495
|
)
|
|
|
(1,880,209
|
)
|
|
|
(4,311,130
|
)
|
|
|
(3,575,074
|
)
|
|
Land sale and other cost of revenues
|
(31,195
|
)
|
|
|
(20,041
|
)
|
|
|
(55,831
|
)
|
|
|
(35,055
|
)
|
|
|
(2,406,690
|
)
|
|
|
(1,900,250
|
)
|
|
|
(4,366,961
|
)
|
|
|
(3,610,129
|
)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Financial Services expenses
|
(40,411
|
)
|
|
|
(34,378
|
)
|
|
|
(80,086
|
)
|
|
|
(69,327
|
)
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
|
(272,286
|
)
|
|
|
(196,858
|
)
|
|
|
(543,973
|
)
|
|
|
(460,527
|
)
|
|
Loss on debt retirement
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(61,469
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(20,190
|
)
|
|
Other expense, net
|
(624
|
)
|
|
|
(5,286
|
)
|
|
|
(3,259
|
)
|
|
|
(7,810
|
)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
639,473
|
|
|
|
457,009
|
|
|
|
1,033,526
|
|
|
|
720,778
|
|
|
Income tax expense
|
(136,074
|
)
|
|
|
(108,389
|
)
|
|
|
(226,020
|
)
|
|
|
(168,447
|
)
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
503,399
|
|
|
|
$
|
348,620
|
|
|
|
$
|
807,506
|
|
|
|
$
|
552,331
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Per share:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic earnings
|
$
|
1.91
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.04
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.03
|
|
|
Diluted earnings
|
$
|
1.90
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
|
$
|
3.03
|
|
|
|
$
|
2.03
|
|
|
Cash dividends declared
|
$
|
0.14
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.12
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.28
|
|
|
|
$
|
0.24
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Number of shares used in calculation:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Basic
|
262,099
|
|
|
|
268,324
|
|
|
|
263,744
|
|
|
|
269,167
|
|
|
Effect of dilutive securities
|
648
|
|
|
|
701
|
|
|
|
627
|
|
|
|
960
|
|
|
Diluted
|
262,747
|
|
|
|
269,025
|
|
|
|
264,371
|
|
|
|
270,127
|
|
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
($000's omitted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
|
|
|
|
ASSETS
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Cash and equivalents
|
$
|
1,663,270
|
|
|
$
|
2,582,205
|
|
Restricted cash
|
57,852
|
|
|
50,030
|
|
Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
1,721,122
|
|
|
2,632,235
|
|
House and land inventory
|
8,378,951
|
|
|
7,721,798
|
|
Land held for sale
|
38,574
|
|
|
27,962
|
|
Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale
|
581,150
|
|
|
564,979
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
44,800
|
|
|
35,562
|
|
Other assets
|
1,020,518
|
|
|
923,270
|
|
Intangible assets
|
153,464
|
|
|
163,425
|
|
Deferred tax assets
|
143,441
|
|
|
136,267
|
|
|
$
|
12,082,020
|
|
|
$
|
12,205,498
|
|
|
|
|
|
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Liabilities:
|
|
|
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
441,826
|
|
|
$
|
511,321
|
|
Customer deposits
|
730,995
|
|
|
449,474
|
|
Deferred tax liabilities
|
115,519
|
|
|
103,548
|
|
Accrued and other liabilities
|
1,436,251
|
|
|
1,407,043
|
|
Financial Services debt
|
352,627
|
|
|
411,821
|
|
Notes payable
|
2,046,334
|
|
|
2,752,302
|
|
|
5,123,552
|
|
|
5,635,509
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
6,958,468
|
|
|
6,569,989
|
|
|
$
|
12,082,020
|
|
|
$
|
12,205,498
|
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
($000's omitted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Net income
|
$
|
807,506
|
|
|
|
$
|
552,331
|
|
|
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities:
|
|
|
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
4,781
|
|
|
|
49,661
|
|
|
Land-related charges
|
3,254
|
|
|
|
12,181
|
|
|
Loss on debt retirement
|
61,469
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
|
20,190
|
|
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
35,407
|
|
|
|
31,538
|
|
|
Share-based compensation expense
|
21,603
|
|
|
|
16,682
|
|
|
Other, net
|
(2,922
|
)
|
|
|
(975
|
)
|
|
Increase (decrease) in cash due to:
|
|
|
|
Inventories
|
(632,647
|
)
|
|
|
101,766
|
|
|
Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale
|
(16,384
|
)
|
|
|
114,139
|
|
|
Other assets
|
(85,049
|
)
|
|
|
(3,772
|
)
|
|
Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities
|
235,050
|
|
|
|
(85,869
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
|
432,068
|
|
|
|
807,872
|
|
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
|
|
|
Capital expenditures
|
(31,547
|
)
|
|
|
(36,746
|
)
|
|
Investments in unconsolidated entities
|
(15,920
|
)
|
|
|
(664
|
)
|
|
Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities
|
10,500
|
|
|
|
13,619
|
|
|
Business acquisition
|
(10,400
|
)
|
|
|
(83,256
|
)
|
|
Other investing activities, net
|
(17
|
)
|
|
|
1,597
|
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
|
(47,384
|
)
|
|
|
(105,450
|
)
|
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
|
|
|
Repayments of notes payable
|
(797,395
|
)
|
|
|
(10,106
|
)
|
|
Borrowings under revolving credit facility
|
—
|
|
|
|
700,000
|
|
|
Repayments under revolving credit facility
|
—
|
|
|
|
(700,000
|
)
|
|
Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net
|
(59,193
|
)
|
|
|
(70,214
|
)
|
|
Stock option exercises
|
11
|
|
|
|
99
|
|
|
Share repurchases
|
(353,703
|
)
|
|
|
(95,676
|
)
|
|
Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes
|
(10,607
|
)
|
|
|
(14,853
|
)
|
|
Dividends paid
|
(74,910
|
)
|
|
|
(65,332
|
)
|
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(1,295,797
|
)
|
|
|
(256,082
|
)
|
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash
|
(911,113
|
)
|
|
|
446,340
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period
|
2,632,235
|
|
|
|
1,251,456
|
|
|
Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period
|
$
|
1,721,122
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,697,796
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Supplemental Cash Flow Information:
|
|
|
|
Interest paid (capitalized), net
|
$
|
11,606
|
|
|
|
$
|
3,206
|
|
|
Income taxes paid (refunded), net
|
$
|
154,658
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,865
|
|
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
Segment Data
|
($000's omitted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
HOMEBUILDING:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
|
3,235,379
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,472,029
|
|
|
|
$
|
5,831,889
|
|
|
|
$
|
4,693,532
|
|
|
Land sale and other revenues
|
33,076
|
|
|
|
26,950
|
|
|
|
60,235
|
|
|
|
45,877
|
|
|
Total Homebuilding revenues
|
3,268,455
|
|
|
|
2,498,979
|
|
|
|
5,892,124
|
|
|
|
4,739,409
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home sale cost of revenues
|
(2,375,495
|
)
|
|
|
(1,880,209
|
)
|
|
|
(4,311,130
|
)
|
|
|
(3,575,074
|
)
|
|
Land sale and other cost of revenues
|
(31,195
|
)
|
|
|
(20,041
|
)
|
|
|
(55,831
|
)
|
|
|
(35,055
|
)
|
|
Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A")
|
(272,286
|
)
|
|
|
(196,858
|
)
|
|
|
(543,973
|
)
|
|
|
(460,527
|
)
|
|
Loss on debt retirement
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(61,469
|
)
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
Goodwill impairment
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
—
|
|
|
|
(20,190
|
)
|
|
Other expense, net
|
(1,460
|
)
|
|
|
(5,286
|
)
|
|
|
(3,998
|
)
|
|
|
(7,759
|
)
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
588,019
|
|
|
|
$
|
396,585
|
|
|
|
$
|
915,723
|
|
|
|
$
|
640,804
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FINANCIAL SERVICES:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
51,454
|
|
|
|
$
|
60,424
|
|
|
|
$
|
117,803
|
|
|
|
$
|
79,974
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
CONSOLIDATED:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Income before income taxes
|
$
|
639,473
|
|
|
|
$
|
457,009
|
|
|
|
$
|
1,033,526
|
|
|
|
$
|
720,778
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
OPERATING METRICS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin % (a)(b)
|
26.6
|
|
%
|
|
23.9
|
|
%
|
|
26.1
|
|
%
|
|
23.8
|
|
%
|
SG&A % (a)
|
(8.4
|
)
|
%
|
|
(8.0
|
)
|
%
|
|
(9.3
|
)
|
%
|
|
(9.8
|
)
|
%
|
Operating margin % (a)
|
18.2
|
|
%
|
|
16.0
|
|
%
|
|
16.7
|
|
%
|
|
14.0
|
|
%
|
(a)
|
As a percentage of home sale revenues
|
(b)
|
Gross margin represents home sale revenues minus home sale cost of revenues
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
Segment Data, continued
|
($000's omitted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
|
3,235,379
|
|
|
$
|
2,472,029
|
|
|
$
|
5,831,889
|
|
|
$
|
4,693,532
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Closings - units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northeast
|
497
|
|
|
260
|
|
|
814
|
|
|
570
|
|
Southeast
|
1,175
|
|
|
1,104
|
|
|
2,229
|
|
|
2,032
|
|
Florida
|
1,692
|
|
|
1,380
|
|
|
3,112
|
|
|
2,590
|
|
Midwest
|
1,042
|
|
|
808
|
|
|
1,881
|
|
|
1,516
|
|
Texas
|
1,519
|
|
|
1,194
|
|
|
2,744
|
|
|
2,322
|
|
West
|
1,307
|
|
|
1,191
|
|
|
2,496
|
|
|
2,280
|
|
|
7,232
|
|
|
5,937
|
|
|
13,276
|
|
|
11,310
|
|
Average selling price
|
$
|
447
|
|
|
$
|
416
|
|
|
$
|
439
|
|
|
$
|
415
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net new orders - units
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northeast
|
475
|
|
|
383
|
|
|
1,083
|
|
|
831
|
|
Southeast
|
1,364
|
|
|
1,095
|
|
|
2,925
|
|
|
2,236
|
|
Florida
|
2,203
|
|
|
1,488
|
|
|
4,607
|
|
|
3,173
|
|
Midwest
|
1,300
|
|
|
896
|
|
|
2,861
|
|
|
1,915
|
|
Texas
|
1,459
|
|
|
1,431
|
|
|
3,351
|
|
|
2,940
|
|
West
|
1,521
|
|
|
1,229
|
|
|
3,347
|
|
|
2,922
|
|
|
8,322
|
|
|
6,522
|
|
|
18,174
|
|
|
14,017
|
|
Net new orders - dollars
|
$
|
4,258,133
|
|
|
$
|
2,677,074
|
|
|
$
|
8,888,450
|
|
|
$
|
5,945,823
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Unit backlog
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Northeast
|
|
|
|
|
1,222
|
|
|
850
|
|
Southeast
|
|
|
|
|
3,036
|
|
|
2,069
|
|
Florida
|
|
|
|
|
5,149
|
|
|
2,889
|
|
Midwest
|
|
|
|
|
3,179
|
|
|
1,939
|
|
Texas
|
|
|
|
|
3,660
|
|
|
2,468
|
|
West
|
|
|
|
|
3,810
|
|
|
2,999
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
20,056
|
|
|
13,214
|
|
Dollars in backlog
|
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,849,743
|
|
|
$
|
5,788,096
|
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
|
Segment Data, continued
|
($000's omitted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS:
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Origination volume
|
5,296
|
|
|
4,474
|
|
|
10,004
|
|
|
8,344
|
|
Origination principal
|
$
|
1,811,523
|
|
|
$
|
1,436,103
|
|
|
$
|
3,376,191
|
|
|
$
|
2,649,370
|
|
Capture rate
|
85.8
|
%
|
|
86.8
|
%
|
|
86.9
|
%
|
|
86.8
|
%
|
Supplemental Data
|
($000's omitted)
|
(Unaudited)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Six Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest in inventory, beginning of period
|
$
|
193,352
|
|
|
|
$
|
213,425
|
|
|
|
$
|
193,409
|
|
|
|
$
|
210,383
|
|
|
Interest capitalized
|
31,476
|
|
|
|
39,686
|
|
|
|
66,103
|
|
|
|
79,599
|
|
|
Interest expensed
|
(39,395
|
)
|
|
|
(45,169
|
)
|
|
|
(74,079
|
)
|
|
|
(82,040
|
)
|
|
Interest in inventory, end of period
|
$
|
185,433
|
|
|
|
$
|
207,942
|
|
|
|
$
|
185,433
|
|
|
|
$
|
207,942
|
|
PulteGroup, Inc.
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited)
This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including net income, diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), operating margin, and debt-to-capital ratio. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.
The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000's omitted, except per share data):
|
Adjusted EPS
|
|
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
Results of Operations Classification
|
|
June 30,
|
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net income, as reported
|
|
|
$
|
503,399
|
|
|
|
$
|
348,620
|
|
|
Adjustments to income before income taxes:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance adjustments
|
SG&A
|
|
(46,215
|
)
|
|
|
(60,662
|
)
|
|
Severance expense
|
SG&A
|
|
*
|
|
10,328
|
|
|
Income tax effect of the above items
|
Income tax expense
|
|
11,323
|
|
|
|
12,347
|
|
|
Tax benefit
|
Income tax expense
|
|
(12,078
|
)
|
|
|
*
|
Adjusted net income
|
|
|
$
|
456,429
|
|
|
|
$
|
310,633
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EPS (diluted), as reported
|
|
|
$
|
1.90
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.29
|
|
|
Adjusted EPS (diluted)
|
|
|
$
|
1.72
|
|
|
|
$
|
1.15
|
|
|
Adjusted Operating Margin
|
|
Three Months Ended
|
|
June 30,
|
|
2021
|
|
2020
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Home sale revenues
|
$
|
3,235,379
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,472,029
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Gross margin (a)
|
$
|
859,884
|
|
26.6
|
%
|
|
$
|
591,820
|
|
|
23.9
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
SG&A, as reported
|
$
|
272,286
|
|
8.4
|
%
|
|
$
|
196,858
|
|
|
8.0
|
|
%
|
Adjustments:
|
|
|
|
|
|
Insurance adjustments
|
46,215
|
|
1.4
|
%
|
|
60,662
|
|
|
2.5
|
|
%
|
Severance expense
|
*
|
*
|
|
(10,328
|
)
|
|
(0.4
|
)
|
%
|
Adjusted SG&A
|
$
|
318,501
|
|
9.8
|
%
|
|
$
|
247,192
|
|
|
10.0
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Operating margin, as reported (b)
|
|
18.2
|
%
|
|
|
16.0
|
|
%
|
Adjusted operating margin (c)
|
|
16.7
|
%
|
|
|
13.9
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
*Item not meaningful for the period presented
|
(a) Gross margin represents home sale revenues minus home sale cost of revenues
|
(b) Operating margin represents gross margin less SG&A
|
(c) Adjusted operating margin represents gross margin less adjusted SG&A
|
Debt-to-Capital Ratios
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
June 30,
|
|
December 31,
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
2,046,334
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,752,302
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
6,958,468
|
|
|
|
6,569,989
|
|
|
Total capital
|
|
$
|
9,004,802
|
|
|
|
$
|
9,322,291
|
|
|
Debt-to-capital ratio
|
|
22.7
|
|
%
|
|
29.5
|
|
%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Notes payable
|
|
$
|
2,046,334
|
|
|
|
$
|
2,752,302
|
|
|
Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and
restricted cash
|
|
(1,721,122
|
)
|
|
|
(2,632,235
|
)
|
|
Total net debt
|
|
$
|
325,212
|
|
|
|
$
|
120,067
|
|
|
Shareholders' equity
|
|
6,958,468
|
|
|
|
6,569,989
|
|
|
Total net capital
|
|
$
|
7,283,680
|
|
|
|
$
|
6,690,056
|
|
|
Net debt-to-capital ratio
|
|
4.5
|
|
%
|
|
1.8
|
|
%
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210727005265/en/
|
