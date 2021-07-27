PulteGroup Reports Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results

“PulteGroup reported outstanding second quarter financial results, driven by strong top line growth in combination with a 270-basis point increase in our gross margin,” said Ryan Marshall, President and Chief Executive Officer of PulteGroup. “With a backlog exceeding 20,000 homes valued at $9.8 billion, I believe the Company is well positioned to realize further gains in the coming quarters as we work to grow our operations and continue to deliver high returns on equity, which totaled 25.7%* for the trailing 12 months.”

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE: PHM) announced today financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2021. For the quarter, the Company reported net income of $503 million, or $1.90 per share. Adjusted net income for the quarter was $456 million, or $1.72 per share, after excluding a $46 million pre-tax insurance benefit and a tax benefit of $12 million resulting from a change in valuation allowances associated with state net operating loss carryforwards. Prior year reported net income was $349 million, or $1.29 per share. Adjusted net income for the prior year period was $311 million, or $1.15 per share, after excluding a $61 million pre-tax insurance benefit and $10 million of pre-tax charges associated with actions taken in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We are experiencing very favorable market dynamics, led by strong housing demand and a generally limited inventory of new and existing homes,” added Marshall. “With the economy continuing to recover, a very positive job market, low interest rates and high levels of consumer confidence, we remain optimistic about demand conditions and the overall strength of the housing market going forward.”

Home sale revenues for the second quarter increased 31% over the second quarter of last year to $3.2 billion. The increase in revenues for the quarter was driven by a 22% increase in closings to 7,232 homes, along with a 7% increase in average sales price to $447,000. The increase in average sales price for the second quarter reflects the benefit of price increases the Company has realized across all buyer groups.

Homebuilding gross margin for the second quarter was 26.6%, which represents an increase of 270 basis points over the comparable prior year period and an increase of 110 basis points from the first quarter of 2021. The Company’s reported SG&A expense for the quarter of $272 million, or 8.4% of home sale revenues, included the $46 million pre-tax insurance benefit recorded in the period. Excluding this benefit, the Company’s adjusted SG&A expense for the quarter was $319 million, or 9.8% of home sale revenues. The Company’s reported SG&A expense for the second quarter of 2020 was $197 million, or 8.0% of home sale revenues, with an adjusted SG&A expense of $247 million, or 10.0% of home sale revenues.

Second quarter net new orders increased 28% over the prior year to 8,322 homes. The dollar value of net new orders was $­­­4.3 billion, which is an increase of 59% over the comparable prior year period. For the second quarter, the Company operated out of an average of 808 communities.

The Company’s unit backlog at the end of the second quarter was 20,056 homes, which represents an increase of 52%, or 6,842 homes, over the prior year backlog of 13,214 homes. The dollar value of homes in backlog was $9.8 billion, which represents an increase of 70% over last year.

Pre-tax income for the Company's financial services operations was $51 million, down from $60 million last year, as higher loan volumes were offset by a more competitive pricing environment. Mortgage capture rate for the second quarter was 86% compared with 87% last year.

Inclusive of the $12 million tax benefit realized in the period, the Company’s reported income tax expense was $136 million, representing an effective tax rate of 21.3%.

The Company ended the second quarter with $1.7 billion of cash after using available funds to repurchase 3.6 million of its common shares for $200 million, or an average price of $55.84 per share. At quarter end, the Company had a net debt-to-capital ratio of 4.5%.

* The Company's return on equity is calculated as net income for the trailing twelve months divided by average shareholders' equity, where average shareholders' equity is the sum of ending shareholders' equity balances of the trailing five quarters divided by five.

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Operations ($000's omitted, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Homebuilding Home sale revenues $ 3,235,379 $ 2,472,029 $ 5,831,889 $ 4,693,532 Land sale and other revenues 33,076 26,950 60,235 45,877 3,268,455 2,498,979 5,892,124 4,739,409 Financial Services 91,029 94,802 197,150 149,352 Total revenues 3,359,484 2,593,781 6,089,274 4,888,761 Homebuilding Cost of Revenues: Home sale cost of revenues (2,375,495 ) (1,880,209 ) (4,311,130 ) (3,575,074 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (31,195 ) (20,041 ) (55,831 ) (35,055 ) (2,406,690 ) (1,900,250 ) (4,366,961 ) (3,610,129 ) Financial Services expenses (40,411 ) (34,378 ) (80,086 ) (69,327 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses (272,286 ) (196,858 ) (543,973 ) (460,527 ) Loss on debt retirement — — (61,469 ) — Goodwill impairment — — — (20,190 ) Other expense, net (624 ) (5,286 ) (3,259 ) (7,810 ) Income before income taxes 639,473 457,009 1,033,526 720,778 Income tax expense (136,074 ) (108,389 ) (226,020 ) (168,447 ) Net income $ 503,399 $ 348,620 $ 807,506 $ 552,331 Per share: Basic earnings $ 1.91 $ 1.29 $ 3.04 $ 2.03 Diluted earnings $ 1.90 $ 1.29 $ 3.03 $ 2.03 Cash dividends declared $ 0.14 $ 0.12 $ 0.28 $ 0.24 Number of shares used in calculation: Basic 262,099 268,324 263,744 269,167 Effect of dilutive securities 648 701 627 960 Diluted 262,747 269,025 264,371 270,127

PulteGroup, Inc. Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 ASSETS Cash and equivalents $ 1,663,270 $ 2,582,205 Restricted cash 57,852 50,030 Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash 1,721,122 2,632,235 House and land inventory 8,378,951 7,721,798 Land held for sale 38,574 27,962 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale 581,150 564,979 Investments in unconsolidated entities 44,800 35,562 Other assets 1,020,518 923,270 Intangible assets 153,464 163,425 Deferred tax assets 143,441 136,267 $ 12,082,020 $ 12,205,498 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Liabilities: Accounts payable $ 441,826 $ 511,321 Customer deposits 730,995 449,474 Deferred tax liabilities 115,519 103,548 Accrued and other liabilities 1,436,251 1,407,043 Financial Services debt 352,627 411,821 Notes payable 2,046,334 2,752,302 5,123,552 5,635,509 Shareholders' equity 6,958,468 6,569,989 $ 12,082,020 $ 12,205,498

PulteGroup, Inc. Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Six Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 807,506 $ 552,331 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash from operating activities: Deferred income tax expense 4,781 49,661 Land-related charges 3,254 12,181 Loss on debt retirement 61,469 — Goodwill impairment — 20,190 Depreciation and amortization 35,407 31,538 Share-based compensation expense 21,603 16,682 Other, net (2,922 ) (975 ) Increase (decrease) in cash due to: Inventories (632,647 ) 101,766 Residential mortgage loans available-for-sale (16,384 ) 114,139 Other assets (85,049 ) (3,772 ) Accounts payable, accrued and other liabilities 235,050 (85,869 ) Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities 432,068 807,872 Cash flows from investing activities: Capital expenditures (31,547 ) (36,746 ) Investments in unconsolidated entities (15,920 ) (664 ) Distributions of capital from unconsolidated entities 10,500 13,619 Business acquisition (10,400 ) (83,256 ) Other investing activities, net (17 ) 1,597 Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities (47,384 ) (105,450 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Repayments of notes payable (797,395 ) (10,106 ) Borrowings under revolving credit facility — 700,000 Repayments under revolving credit facility — (700,000 ) Financial Services borrowings (repayments), net (59,193 ) (70,214 ) Stock option exercises 11 99 Share repurchases (353,703 ) (95,676 ) Cash paid for shares withheld for taxes (10,607 ) (14,853 ) Dividends paid (74,910 ) (65,332 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities (1,295,797 ) (256,082 ) Net increase (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (911,113 ) 446,340 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at beginning of period 2,632,235 1,251,456 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash at end of period $ 1,721,122 $ 1,697,796 Supplemental Cash Flow Information: Interest paid (capitalized), net $ 11,606 $ 3,206 Income taxes paid (refunded), net $ 154,658 $ 5,865

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 HOMEBUILDING: Home sale revenues $ 3,235,379 $ 2,472,029 $ 5,831,889 $ 4,693,532 Land sale and other revenues 33,076 26,950 60,235 45,877 Total Homebuilding revenues 3,268,455 2,498,979 5,892,124 4,739,409 Home sale cost of revenues (2,375,495 ) (1,880,209 ) (4,311,130 ) (3,575,074 ) Land sale and other cost of revenues (31,195 ) (20,041 ) (55,831 ) (35,055 ) Selling, general, and administrative expenses ("SG&A") (272,286 ) (196,858 ) (543,973 ) (460,527 ) Loss on debt retirement — — (61,469 ) — Goodwill impairment — — — (20,190 ) Other expense, net (1,460 ) (5,286 ) (3,998 ) (7,759 ) Income before income taxes $ 588,019 $ 396,585 $ 915,723 $ 640,804 FINANCIAL SERVICES: Income before income taxes $ 51,454 $ 60,424 $ 117,803 $ 79,974 CONSOLIDATED: Income before income taxes $ 639,473 $ 457,009 $ 1,033,526 $ 720,778 OPERATING METRICS: Gross margin % (a)(b) 26.6 % 23.9 % 26.1 % 23.8 % SG&A % (a) (8.4 ) % (8.0 ) % (9.3 ) % (9.8 ) % Operating margin % (a) 18.2 % 16.0 % 16.7 % 14.0 %

(a) As a percentage of home sale revenues (b) Gross margin represents home sale revenues minus home sale cost of revenues

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Home sale revenues $ 3,235,379 $ 2,472,029 $ 5,831,889 $ 4,693,532 Closings - units Northeast 497 260 814 570 Southeast 1,175 1,104 2,229 2,032 Florida 1,692 1,380 3,112 2,590 Midwest 1,042 808 1,881 1,516 Texas 1,519 1,194 2,744 2,322 West 1,307 1,191 2,496 2,280 7,232 5,937 13,276 11,310 Average selling price $ 447 $ 416 $ 439 $ 415 Net new orders - units Northeast 475 383 1,083 831 Southeast 1,364 1,095 2,925 2,236 Florida 2,203 1,488 4,607 3,173 Midwest 1,300 896 2,861 1,915 Texas 1,459 1,431 3,351 2,940 West 1,521 1,229 3,347 2,922 8,322 6,522 18,174 14,017 Net new orders - dollars $ 4,258,133 $ 2,677,074 $ 8,888,450 $ 5,945,823 Unit backlog Northeast 1,222 850 Southeast 3,036 2,069 Florida 5,149 2,889 Midwest 3,179 1,939 Texas 3,660 2,468 West 3,810 2,999 20,056 13,214 Dollars in backlog $ 9,849,743 $ 5,788,096

PulteGroup, Inc. Segment Data, continued ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 MORTGAGE ORIGINATIONS: Origination volume 5,296 4,474 10,004 8,344 Origination principal $ 1,811,523 $ 1,436,103 $ 3,376,191 $ 2,649,370 Capture rate 85.8 % 86.8 % 86.9 % 86.8 %

Supplemental Data ($000's omitted) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Six Months Ended June 30, June 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Interest in inventory, beginning of period $ 193,352 $ 213,425 $ 193,409 $ 210,383 Interest capitalized 31,476 39,686 66,103 79,599 Interest expensed (39,395 ) (45,169 ) (74,079 ) (82,040 ) Interest in inventory, end of period $ 185,433 $ 207,942 $ 185,433 $ 207,942

PulteGroup, Inc.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Unaudited)

This report contains information about our operating results reflecting certain adjustments, including net income, diluted earnings per share ("EPS"), operating margin, and debt-to-capital ratio. These measures are considered non-GAAP financial measures under the SEC's rules and should be considered in addition to, rather than as a substitute for, the comparable GAAP financial measures. We believe that reflecting these adjustments provides investors relevant and useful information for evaluating the comparability of financial information presented and comparing our profitability and liquidity to other companies in the homebuilding industry. Although other companies in the homebuilding industry report similar information, the methods used may differ. We urge investors to understand the methods used by other companies in the homebuilding industry to calculate these measures and any adjustments thereto before comparing our measures to those of such other companies.

The following tables set forth a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures to the GAAP financial measures that management believes to be most directly comparable ($000's omitted, except per share data):

Adjusted EPS Three Months Ended Results of Operations Classification June 30, 2021 2020 Net income, as reported $ 503,399 $ 348,620 Adjustments to income before income taxes: Insurance adjustments SG&A (46,215 ) (60,662 ) Severance expense SG&A * 10,328 Income tax effect of the above items Income tax expense 11,323 12,347 Tax benefit Income tax expense (12,078 ) * Adjusted net income $ 456,429 $ 310,633 EPS (diluted), as reported $ 1.90 $ 1.29 Adjusted EPS (diluted) $ 1.72 $ 1.15

Adjusted Operating Margin Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 2020 Home sale revenues $ 3,235,379 $ 2,472,029 Gross margin (a) $ 859,884 26.6 % $ 591,820 23.9 % SG&A, as reported $ 272,286 8.4 % $ 196,858 8.0 % Adjustments: Insurance adjustments 46,215 1.4 % 60,662 2.5 % Severance expense * * (10,328 ) (0.4 ) % Adjusted SG&A $ 318,501 9.8 % $ 247,192 10.0 % Operating margin, as reported (b) 18.2 % 16.0 % Adjusted operating margin (c) 16.7 % 13.9 % *Item not meaningful for the period presented (a) Gross margin represents home sale revenues minus home sale cost of revenues (b) Operating margin represents gross margin less SG&A (c) Adjusted operating margin represents gross margin less adjusted SG&A

Debt-to-Capital Ratios June 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 Notes payable $ 2,046,334 $ 2,752,302 Shareholders' equity 6,958,468 6,569,989 Total capital $ 9,004,802 $ 9,322,291 Debt-to-capital ratio 22.7 % 29.5 % Notes payable $ 2,046,334 $ 2,752,302 Less: Total cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (1,721,122 ) (2,632,235 ) Total net debt $ 325,212 $ 120,067 Shareholders' equity 6,958,468 6,569,989 Total net capital $ 7,283,680 $ 6,690,056 Net debt-to-capital ratio 4.5 % 1.8 %

